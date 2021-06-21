PointPay PointPay

Digital Currency Group’s Barry Silbert Warns of “Dicey” Week as Bitcoin Struggles to Gain Footing Above $35,000

News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 06:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Digital Currency Group’s Barry Silbert expects things to get dicey this week
Cover image via www.youtube.com
After taking a victory lap over his timely bet on an uptick in volatility, Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert has spooked the cryptocurrency community with another bearish tweet.

Silbert—who’s considered to be one of the most influential people within the industry—predicts that it’s going to be “a dicey week” for the market.

As reported by U.Today, the “crypto king” tweeted that 99 percent of cryptocurrencies were overpriced last week after revealing that he was long on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX).

Elon Musk and China Won't Stop Bitcoin from Hitting $135,000 This Year, Says Famed Crypto Analyst

Bitcoin plunged over 4 percent after Silbert’s tweet, but it’s unclear whether the Digital Currency Group boss was the one who pushed the market down. After all, he’s not Elon Musk.       

The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $34,399 on the Bitstamp exchange.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

