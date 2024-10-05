Did Charles Hoskinson Just Endorse Sui Network?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Layer 1 blockchain network SUI is currently in the spotlight. A few days ago, Sui became the first blockchain to activate a secure alternative to the Border Gateway Protocol. It achieved this with the integration of SCION for network validators. Sui’s activities appear to have caught the interest of a notable crypto player, Charles Hoskinson, the Cardano founder.

Hoskinson's praise sparks excitement

The Cardano founder appears to have followed Sui’s growth journey in crypto. In a post on X, Hoskinson expressed support for the Sui blockchain with a post that gained support from his followers.

"Reading about Sui. It's good to see George's work come to life. They deserve great success in the space," he posted.

The Cardano founder’s post recognizes the efforts of the Sui development team in just over a year since its launch. Hoskinson seems aware of the work needed to achieve this and acknowledges Sui’s contribution to the blockchain ecosystem.

Many of Hoskinson’s followers on X have also lauded the Sui blockchain. A user, HtownCryptoD₳D (@htowncryptodad), teased the Cardano founder about Sui being a possible "future partner chain." This aligns with a related offer presented to the Algorand protocol earlier.

Overall, there was praise for Sui's technology in the crypto space.

Growing interest in Sui Network

Notably, the SCION technology currently lives on Sui’s testnet, which aims to address security concerns that the Border Gateway Protocol does not tackle. It is believed that SCION would decrease the incessant cases of malicious actors rerouting traffic to their infrastructure, preventing network hijacks by fraudsters.

A chart shared by Sui Network shows the growing interest the blockchain has generated over time. The chart reveals that while only moderate interest has been shown in 11 months, there is a significant shift.

This increased attention grew in September and peaked with the unveiling of SCION, and Hoskinson’s post confirms it.