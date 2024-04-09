Sui Expands Partnership With Space and Time for Advanced ZK-Indexing

Advertisement

With the activation of its RPC 2.0 endpoints, Sui is phasing out older components and introducing more secure and cost-optimized ways for users to retrieve and broadcast on-chain data. Space and Time will be among the pioneering cohort of Sui partners to build with the new service.

Sui expands its integration with Space and Time ZK-protected data platform

Per the joint official announcement of Sui, an L1 blockchain by the developers of Facebook's blockchain venues Libra and Diem, and Space and Time, a verifiable compute layer for AI x blockchain, the two protocols have deepened their tech collaboration.

Space and Time pioneered the first practical sub-second ZK proofs. pic.twitter.com/F9MKbYQ9dj — Space and Time (@SpaceandTimeDB) April 3, 2024

The partnership expansion announced today serves to integrate RPC 2.0, Sui’s recently announced GraphQL RPC service, into SxT blockchain indexing, to make it easier for developers to access on-chain Sui data.

Evan Cheng, cofounder and CEO of Mysten Labs, the team behind Sui's development, highlights the importance of novel data solutions for the UX of decentralized applications:

Space and Time makes it easy for developers to build analytics, dapps, games and dashboards with ZK-proven Sui data. We’re excited to partner with the Space and Time team to integrate Sui’s latest GraphQL-based RPC into SxT and enable users to interact seamlessly with Sui’s data.

Sui RPC 2.0, which replaces the inaugural release of Sui RPC with a new GraphQL-based service, was designed to streamline and secure interactions within the Sui ecosystem.

As covered by U.Today previously, recently, NAVI firm launched NAVI X Ecosystem fund to support dApp development on Sui blockchain.

RPC 2.0 is set to fuel more secure and powerful dApp integrations on Sui

Scott Dykstra, CTO and cofounder of Space and Time, is certain that the instruments of his platform will advance the opportunities of Sui and its on-chain applications:

Space and Time is excited to provide the Sui developer community with a powerful set of tools for retrieving, processing, and integrating Sui data into dapps. We’ve already rolled out a powerful data warehouse with all of Sui’s data synced to the tip. We’re thrilled to now also be supporting the Sui community with the next gen of RPC nodes, which will make it easier for developers to access onchain transactions.

In Q4, 2023, Space and Time released an ecosystem of instruments designed to introduce ZK computations to the segment of blockchain data management.

Namely, it started collaborations with Google Cloud's BigQuery and Chainlink (LINK) in the spheres of data indexing and protection.