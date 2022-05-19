Delphi Digital Loses Its Entire LUNA Investment

News
Thu, 05/19/2022 - 08:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Delphi Ventures says that it has completely lost its $10 million investment following collapse of LUNA
Delphi Digital Loses Its Entire LUNA Investment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Delphi Ventures, the fund of cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital, has lost approximately $10 million after the implosion of Terra's LUNA, according to a recent blog post.

The fund bought a small amount of LUNA to the secondary market in the first quarter of 2021 and then increased its exposure to cryptocurrency.

Yet, Terra accounted only for 13% of the fund's net asset value (NAV) across Delphi Ventures at the price peak.

Deals related to protocols powered by the embattled blockchain accounted for only 5% of the total number of deals.

Much ink has been spilled on the LUNA topic, but its spectacular downfall remains on everyone's lips.

Yesterday, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, one of the vocal cheerleaders of the token, finally broke his weeklong silence.

Related
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Wants to Increase Agency's Enforcement Budget to Protect Crypto Investors
The billionaire said that his widely mocked LUNA tattoo would be a reminder that investing "requires humility."

American billionaire investor Bill Ackman recently opined that Terra was a textbook pyramid scheme, which is why its downfall was easily predictable.

As reported by U.Today, Do Kwon, the trash-talking co-founder of Terra, remains unapologetic. He recently introduced a new plan for reviving the embattled blockchain project by forking the chain and abandoning the UST stablecoin, which has now slipped to an all-time low of $0.08.

Meanwhile, LKB & Partners, one of the leading law firms in South Korea, recently decided to take legal action against Kwon.

Regulators have also zeroed in on the failed stablecoin project in South Korea and other parts of the globe after the failure of the project led to tens of billions of dollars worth of losses.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Might Pull Off a 100% Recovery If This Pattern Plays Out Correctly: Details
05/19/2022 - 11:33
Cardano Might Pull Off a 100% Recovery If This Pattern Plays Out Correctly: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's Why Bitcoin Looks Ready to Plunge Further: Bloomberg
05/19/2022 - 11:14
Here's Why Bitcoin Looks Ready to Plunge Further: Bloomberg
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Faces Spike in Purchases After Reaching Fundamental Support
05/19/2022 - 11:00
Shiba Inu Faces Spike in Purchases After Reaching Fundamental Support
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan