Degrain Launches DGRN Presale To Introduce an Alterative to MKR, AAVE in 2023

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It is challenging to choose a cryptocurrency for portfolio during this bear market as many are wondering when the bulls will come out of the shadows. It usually happens when few are expecting it.

Aave: Champion of DeFi Summer 2020

Recent cryptocurrency news has resulted in Aave seeing significant negative price action and does not give consumers the confidence they desire. The project attracts investors to its platform by allowing users to lend for income and borrowers take out loans against collateral.

Other ways users can benefit is by P2P lending with the assets that they own on the Aave liquidity protocol. While those who receive loans for this service must pay interest, the lender receives a portion of those interest payments. When considering the technical and essential infrastructure of the cryptocurrency, Aave appears to be among high potential altcoins.

Maker (MKR): Interesting opportunities

Maker (MKR) was among a number of cryptocurrencies which experienced a decline in value of more than 50% compared to the prior year as the bear market for 2022 sunk in.

Since January 1st, the Maker (MKR) protocol token has lost 70% of its value and has the potential to go even lower. Experienced cryptocurrency traders are seeing Maker (MKR) as high risk and are avoiding investing. There is a widespread perception that these asset values have increased as much as they can and are likely to now decrease.

Maker (MKR) is currently trading at $990.24 at the time of writing, seeing a 0.81% increase over the last 24 hours. Total volume for Maker (MKR) was $131 million in the last 24 hours.

Degrain (DGRN): Pre-Sale is Finally Live

Degrain (DGRN), a unique cross-chain protocol, has attracted speculation from cryptocurrency experts around the world surrounding its upcoming launch. The founders have been focusing on development and have decided to now open their social media channels. It allows users to carry out transactions across a variety of chains that is sure to incentivise creators, users and famous NFT collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) to use the protocol. Its revenue sharing NFTs backed by real world contracts is a revolutionary concept.

Degrain (DGRN) is expected to take the industry by storm. With its cross-chain NFT trading platform and revenue sharing with its token holders.

Website: https://degrain.io

Presale: https://presale.degrain.io

Telegram: https://t.me/degrainio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/degrainio