Degrain (DGRN) Pre-Sale Might Attract Investors of Crypto Vets LTC, SOL

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are two tokens that have had a great run in the ecosystem since their creation. Litecoin (LTC) arrived just in time for investors looking for a cheaper and faster network, while Solana (SOL) has been touted as the best friend to creators who wish to create DeFi solutions.

Litecoin (LTC): Most popular Bitcoin (BTC) fork

Litecoin (LTC) was created based on Bitcoin’s protocol; however, the difference between them can be found in the hashing algorithm utilized in their creation, among others. The Litecoin (LTC) network went online in October 2011, and since then, it has remained relevant in the ecosystem. However, the current price of Litecoin (LTC) is about $63, which is more than 80% lesser than its all-time high of $412 in May 2021, and it has yet to become more widely accepted than BTC.

Solana (SOL): New-gen DeFi coin

Solana (SOL) had an all-time high of $260 just nine months ago, but right now, the token value is more than 80% lower. Price has been hovering between the $30 to $50 range in the bear market, and investors have started wondering if the network will make a complete recovery or if it will continue to fluctuate as it has been for most of the year. The Solana (SOL) network is a creator-friendly space with its low gas fees and fast TPS.

Degrain (DGRN): Big bang of 2022

The Degrain (DGRN) token was launched in a presale on July 7th this year, and it drew a lot of attention and as a result, in the first minute of the launch, it garnered above 11 million sales.

Ads

Degrain (DGRN) aims to be the first NFT marketplace to enable cross-chain transactions while dealing directly with real-world companies and sharing revenue with token stakers. It is a feat even the famous Opensea has not been able to pull off, and the idea of Degrain (DGRN) doing it is enough to attract whales from other chains.

Website: https://degrain.io

Presale: https://presale.degrain.io

Telegram: https://t.me/degrainio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/degrainio