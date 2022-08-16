Degrain (DGRN) Pre-Sale Makes Headlines as Fantom (FTM), Hex (HEX) Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto markets have been merciless this year, and top coins have taken losses that have cost them many followers. Those who left have been trying to get their hands on the next big token and have focused on the young new upstart Degrain (DGRN).

Fantom (FTM) attempts to hold crucial support levels

Fantom (FTM) is one of those coins that have taken a good beating in the bear market.

Many assume it is because we are in a bear market; however it is very clear that Fantom (FTM) tokens gained traction in the ecosystem. Fantom (FTM) token is currently trading at $0.39.

Hex (HEX) struggles to remain popular

Hex (HEX) was the first blockchain to come with a certificate of deposit. However, it has been facing a lot of FUD for many years.

Hex (HEX) is currently trading at $0.06. Many fair that it may never attain such a high again, and it has signalled the exit of jittery investors.

Some believe that Hex (HEX) tokens are dependent on early investments .They say Hex (HEX) waits in the dark, hoping that one day it will gain traction like BTC.

Degrain (DGRN) pre-sale gains steam

Degrain (DGRN) tokens were first launched in the first presale phase on July 7th, and since then, it has come very far. Degrain (DGRN) plans to be a cross-chain NFT marketplace with special features.

One of those features includes NFT fractionalization. With Degrain (DGRN), you can become a staker, giving you the right to vote on which NFT the Degrain (DGRN) platform purchases. The NFT will be fractionalized after and then made available to stakers.

This is but one of those things that makes Degrain (DGRN) special. The tokens are in the second presale phase now after the first one ended two weeks early, so now is the best time to get in as the presale is over 96% sold out.

Website: https://degrain.io

Presale: https://presale.degrain.io

Telegram: https://t.me/degrainio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/degrainio