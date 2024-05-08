Advertisement
    Degen Express Introduces Pioneering Launchpad for Fantom, Base Meme Coins

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Novel cryptocurrency launchpad platform Degen Express introduces liquidity, infrastructure and marketing platform for meme coin launches
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 18:03
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    While frequently criticized for being vulnerable to manipulations, enormous volatility and damaging “revolutionary” Web3 ethos, the meme coins segment is still one of the most popular spheres of the crypto scene.

    Degen Express changes the game for teams interested in releasing their own memetic cryptocurrencies. The time-to-market metrics have never been lower for meme coins on EVM blockchains Fantom (FTM) and, most recently, Base (BASE).

    Degen Express streamlines meme coin launch on Fantom (FTM), Base (BASE)

    Launched in 2023, Degen Express is offering the services of a pivotal launchpad for meme coins on Fantom (FTM) and, as of now, on Base Network (BASE). As such, it leverages the disruptive potential of one of the fastest EVM blockchains and leading OP Stack-based L2s on Ethereum (ETH).

    Degen Express
    Image by Degen Express

    Since the very first releases, Degen Express was designed to support the dynamic world of meme coins by providing early, exclusive access to new projects and simplifying the trading process, making it more transparent and democratic.

    First of all, Degen Express introduces a straightforward approach for cryptocurrency enthusiasts looking for the opportunity to invest in upcoming tokens on Fantom and Base. Platform users can work with every legitimate cryptocurrency project enjoying protection from snipers and scammers.

    Degen Express
    Image by Degen Express

    The basic listing principle for Degen Express is simple: once a token reaches $55,000 in aggregated market capitalization, $12,000 is instantly deposited to an automated market making engine (AMM) for on-chain trading.

    Advanced security options and liquidity support

    With Degen Express, every new project can be deployed and presented to the meme coin community in just a few days. Teams can feel free to allocate 10% and tokens are distributed in a linear manner for 180 days in a permissionless contract to claim on your dashboard. Every feature is seamless, fair and transparent so that communities and creators cannot cheat each other.

    Degen Express stands out by incorporating several advanced features that enhance both security and user engagement.

    First of all, it supports Custom vAMM to allow post-launch pool fees to be redirected back to the token creators’ contracts. To protect the audience from manipulations, Degen Express tooling includes measures like 30-minute pool launches with user whitelists.

    Such measures are intended to minimize risks and promote a fair-launch environment.

    Also, with Degen Express, teams are invited to introduce gamification elements into the designs of their products. Users can earn experience points, level up, and unlock perks, adding an engaging layer to the investment process. All entities on the platform exist in the form of fully renounced ERC-20 token deployments to make the specifics of its token design understandable and streamlined.

    Degen Express never works with tokens that underwent presale stages. The platform only supports  “fair-launch” so that VCs cannot mass-sell their holdings to retail holders and ruin the price.

    Introducing meme coins to Fantom and Base DeFi ecosystems

    The platform’s liquidity ecosystem relies on a standard, unmodified immutable ERC-20 contract that protects it from rug pulls and scams.

    The platform uses a linear bonding curve for token sales, which simplifies the buying and selling process by eliminating the need for traditional liquidity pools. This innovative approach ensures that liquidity is maintained through strategic deployment once specific market cap thresholds are met.

    Degen Express attempts to deliver more than just a launchpad. The platform’s team promotes it as a comprehensive ecosystem designed to make investing in DeFi more rewarding and fun.

    #Fantom #Base #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

