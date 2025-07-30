DeFiTuna (TUNA) Makes Its Exclusive Debut on Bybit Spot on July 30

Advertisement

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the exclusive listing of DefiTuna (TUNA) on Bybit Spot in the Main Trading Zone. TUNA cryptocurrency's launch is among the hottest token generation events in 2025.

DeFiTuna (TUNA) makes it to Bybit Spot, trading commences on July 30

According to the joint official announcement by Bybit, a tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange, and DeFiTuna, leading concentrated liquidity DEX on Solana, TUNA token trading kicks off on Bybit Spot platform on July 30 at 3:00 p.m. UTC.

📣 $TUNA is coming soon to the BybitSpot trading platform with @DeFiTuna!



DefiTuna is a DEX on Solana that supports both leverage and lending on-chain. It facilitates seamless UX for Liquidity Providers and Lenders.



Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/IHl1Qy94JS — Bybit Alpha (@BybitAlpha) July 28, 2025

Starting today, Bybit users can trade TUNA/USDT pair on Spot. All transactions will be processed through the Solana network, with TUNA also supported by Bybit Spot's automated Grid Bot functionality from launch.

Advertisement

This exclusive partnership positions Bybit as the primary destination for TUNA trading, providing users with first access to this innovative AMM protocol.

Equipped with cutting-edge instruments and technologies, DeFiTuna is one of the most advanced decentralized finance protocols on Solana (SOL) blockchain.

TUNA token Splash available for eligible users

DeFiTuna is the first decentralized leverage aggregation protocol within the Solana ecosystem to integrate three key components: Concentrated Liquidity Market Making (CLMM), leverage trading and lending.

TUNA is a revenue sharing token of Fusion AMM and DefiTuna. DeFiTuna operates as an automated market maker (AMM) built on Solana that empowers liquidity providers with unique capabilities.

The platform allows users to take leveraged positions — both long and short — to potentially maximize profitability or create effective hedging strategies. By supporting both leverage trading and lending on-chain, DefiTuna delivers a seamless experience for liquidity providers and lenders within a unified ecosystem.

Besides a trading launch, TUNA also debuts on Bybit Token Splash dashboard. It means that users can earn rewards for deposited and trading TUNA liquidity in USDT.