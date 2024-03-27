Advertisement
AD

    DeeStream (DST) Pre-Sale Garnered Much Attention in Q1, as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) Metrics Hitting Highs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    DeeStream (DST) many-phase asset release campaign gains new supporters in March
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 14:20
    DeeStream (DST) Pre-Sale Garnered Much Attention in Q1, as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) Metrics Hitting Highs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Ethereum (ETH) recently broke past a key psychological and stiff resistance level of $4,000 twice in the past week. The rising interest in Ethereum (ETH) was spurred on by the critical Dencun upgrade designed to reduce transaction costs and latency on Layer 2 platforms supporting the leading smart contract platform’s ecosystem.

    DeeStream (DST), whose presale launch has received tremendous interest, right now enters phase 2. 

    Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Solana (SOL) demonstrates resilience 

    Solana (SOL) has shown consistent resilience whether the broader market is bullish or bearish. Despite Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) facing serious retracements after breaching $73,000 and $4,000 earlier this month, respectively, Solana (SOL) has gone on to print a new yearly high in the past 6 days it peaked at $208. As of March 24th, Solana (SOL) has weathered the storm, trading at $177, representing a 0.43% loss in the past 24 hours and a 7.7% loss in the past week.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) recovers in the past week

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has turned in major gains in March, surging from $0.00001 to $0.00004 in the past month. While that pump has come and gone with Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders selling off their substantial holdings, Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks like it is already recovering. As of March 24, Shiba Inu (SHIB) last changed hands at $0.00002782. The current price represents a 2.3% gain in the past week and a 190% gain in the past month.

    DeeStream (DST) presale Stage 2 welcomes enthusiasts

    The landscape of online content consumption is in the midst of a transformation with the emergence of a decentralized video streaming platform like DeeStream (DST), which has garnered substantial investment from global crypto investors during its presale.

    DeeStream (DST) is making waves as a true game changer in the live streaming industry, introducing a decentralized online streaming platform powered by blockchain technology. Through DeeStream (DST), users can freely express themselves without the fear of censorship, cultivating a more open and transparent streaming environment.

    DeeStream is offering DST tokens at $0.055 each. 

    Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here.

    #DeeStream
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image KuCoin and Its Founders Hit With Criminal Charges in U.S., Samson Mow Makes Bold Bitcoin ETF Prediction for This Week, SHIB Braces for Ultra Bullish Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/03/27 17:15
    KuCoin and Its Founders Hit With Criminal Charges in U.S., Samson Mow Makes Bold Bitcoin ETF Prediction for This Week, SHIB Braces for Ultra Bullish Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 27
    2024/03/27 17:15
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 27
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image 2.6 Trillion PEPE Shifts From Major Crypto Exchange, Price Dips 5%
    2024/03/27 17:15
    2.6 Trillion PEPE Shifts From Major Crypto Exchange, Price Dips 5%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zircuit Launches Build to Earn Program to Reward Ecosystem Contributors
    "BloodLoop Levels Up: $4M Raise Fuels Blockchain Gaming Adoption"
    XCAD Announces Multiple Governments’ Backing for New Initiative to Expand Web3 Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    KuCoin and Its Founders Hit With Criminal Charges in U.S., Samson Mow Makes Bold Bitcoin ETF Prediction for This Week, SHIB Braces for Ultra Bullish Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 27
    2.6 Trillion PEPE Shifts From Major Crypto Exchange, Price Dips 5%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD