DeeStream (DST) Pre-Sale Garnered Much Attention in Q1, as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) Metrics Hitting Highs

Ethereum (ETH) recently broke past a key psychological and stiff resistance level of $4,000 twice in the past week. The rising interest in Ethereum (ETH) was spurred on by the critical Dencun upgrade designed to reduce transaction costs and latency on Layer 2 platforms supporting the leading smart contract platform’s ecosystem.

DeeStream (DST) , whose presale launch has received tremendous interest, right now enters phase 2.

Solana (SOL) demonstrates resilience

Solana (SOL) has shown consistent resilience whether the broader market is bullish or bearish. Despite Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) facing serious retracements after breaching $73,000 and $4,000 earlier this month, respectively, Solana (SOL) has gone on to print a new yearly high in the past 6 days it peaked at $208. As of March 24th, Solana (SOL) has weathered the storm, trading at $177, representing a 0.43% loss in the past 24 hours and a 7.7% loss in the past week.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) recovers in the past week

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has turned in major gains in March, surging from $0.00001 to $0.00004 in the past month. While that pump has come and gone with Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders selling off their substantial holdings, Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks like it is already recovering. As of March 24, Shiba Inu (SHIB) last changed hands at $0.00002782. The current price represents a 2.3% gain in the past week and a 190% gain in the past month.

DeeStream (DST) presale Stage 2 welcomes enthusiasts

The landscape of online content consumption is in the midst of a transformation with the emergence of a decentralized video streaming platform like DeeStream (DST), which has garnered substantial investment from global crypto investors during its presale .

DeeStream (DST) is making waves as a true game changer in the live streaming industry, introducing a decentralized online streaming platform powered by blockchain technology. Through DeeStream (DST), users can freely express themselves without the fear of censorship, cultivating a more open and transparent streaming environment.

DeeStream is offering DST tokens at $0.055 each.