Decentraland, AAVE and FTX Token ETPs Start Trading in Paris and Amsterdam

News
Thu, 02/17/2022 - 14:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The list of exotic cryptocurrency investment products continues to grow in Europe, with 21Shares listing three more tokens
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In its Thursday press release, Swiss-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer 21Shares has announced the listing of products that track the value of Decentraland (MANA), Aave (AAVE) and FTX Token (FTX).

MANA is the native token of an Ethereum-based virtual world called Decentraland. It appeared in the spotlight after a massive rally triggered by Facebook's rebranding into Meta in early November. More than $180 million worth of land has been sold on the platform.

AAVE is the token at the core of the Aave lending protocol, the fourth-largest token on the Ethereum blockchain with $10.3 billion.

FTX Token is the native token of the eponymous cryptocurrency exchange, which has grown to become one of the top trading platforms.

The products that track the value of the aforementioned cryptocurrencies will be trading on  Euronext exchanges located in Paris and Amsterdam.

21Shares has a total of 28 cryptocurrency ETPs that manage a total of $2 billion.

In December, it also added a product that tracks the value of MATIC, the native token of the Polygon scaling solution.

Last June, the investment product provider also launched the first Solana ETP in the world. This came after the exchange launched similar products for Cardano and Stellar.

In October, 21Shares announced a partnership with custody infrastructure provider Copper.

Earlier this week, investment behemoth Fidelity launched its first Bitcoin-based ETP in Europe, offering the lowest fee on the market.

#FTX #AAVE News #Decentraland News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

