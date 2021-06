David Guetta Will Accept Bitcoin or Ethereum for His $14 Million Miami Condo

Popular French DJ David Guetta is selling his Miami Beach condominium for $14 million, and he’s willing to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum.



Guetta—who’s known for such massive hits as “Titanium,” “Play Hard,” and “When Love Takes Over”—bought it from American billionaire Richard LeFrak for $9.5 million in 2018.



The swanky unit is part of Setai Hotel & Residences, a luxurious 40-story hotel/condo complex. It boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, swimming pools, and even its own garden.

Image by thefreudgroup.com

Image by thefreudgroup.com

Before Guetta, Bitcoin had already broken into the luxury real estate market. British billionaire property mogul Nick Candy announced that he would accept the largest cryptocurrency for his $243 million Hyde Park penthouse, which is considered to be the priciest apartment in the U.K.Earlier this month, a 5,067-square-foot penthouse was sold in Miami for $22.5 million worth of crypto.