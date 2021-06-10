David Guetta Will Accept Bitcoin or Ethereum for His $14 Million Miami Condo

Popular French DJ David Guetta is selling his Miami Beach condominium for $14 million, and he’s willing to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Guetta—who’s known for such massive hits as “Titanium,” “Play Hard,” and “When Love Takes Over”—bought it from American billionaire Richard LeFrak for $9.5 million in 2018.
The swanky unit is part of Setai Hotel & Residences, a luxurious 40-story hotel/condo complex. It boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, swimming pools, and even its own garden.
Earlier this month, a 5,067-square-foot penthouse was sold in Miami for $22.5 million worth of crypto.