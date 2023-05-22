Dash (DASH) Pauses Production of New Blocks, Here's What Happened

No further update has yet been provided

According to a most recent update, Dash has halted the production of new blocks. In a recent Twitter update, Samuel Westrich, the CTO of Dash Core Group, mentioned that there was a problem with the v19 activation of Dash Core.

Westrich adds that the chain has stalled and is currently not producing blocks while an investigation continues on the issue. He promises further updates on Twitter once more information is available.

Wu Blockchain reports that the Binance crypto exchange has temporarily suspended the distribution of DASH mining rewards.

Due to the situation following v19 activation of Dash Core, the Dash network has temporarily paused the production of new blocks. As such, Binance Pool will temporarily suspend the distribution of DASH mining rewards until the network resumes block production.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) May 22, 2023

Binance stated in an official blog post: "Due to the situation following the v19 activation of Dash Core, the Dash (DASH) network has temporarily paused the production of new blocks. As such, Binance Pool will temporarily suspend the distribution of DASH mining rewards until the network resumes block production. No further announcement will be posted."

At press time, no further update has been provided as to whether block production has resumed.

Dash network releases

On May 15, Samuel Westrich, the CTO of Dash Core Group, revealed major updates for the Dash network, which included locking in v19 of Dash Core and also a release of v0.24 of the Dash Platform.

DashCore v19.0 represented a major release that will be mandatory for all master nodes, miners and users. Version 19.0 introduces several features and improvements to Dash, including the BLS scheme migration, high-performance master node implementation, wallet improvements and numerous enhancements through Bitcoin backports.

On May 15, Dash Core Group announced the release of Dash Platform v0.24 on the testnet.

At the time of writing, DASH, the native crypto asset of Dash, a global payments network, was marginally higher in the last 24 hours at $43.69.