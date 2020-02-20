Back

DASH Can Now Be Purchased with Credit Cards. Here's How

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 21:15
    Alex Dovbnya

    You are now able to buy DASH with your credit or debit card because of a new partnership with Simplex

Dash has made an announcement about forming a tie-up with Israeli payment provider Simplex that makes it possible to purchase the O.G. cryptocurrency with the help of credit cards. 

According to Dash Core Group Ryan Taylor, this is "an exciting opportunity" for the cryptocurrency given that it can now be offered to more websites. 

Back in October, Tron (TRX) also became available for purchase via Simplex.   

Simplex has an extensive list of partners, which includes cryptocurrency behemoth Binance. Back in January 2019, the Malta-based exchange enabled credit and debit card payments for four cryptocurrencies

Users who buy crypto with the help of Simplex can take advantage of its proprietary fraud protection mechanism and chargeback coverage.  

The obvious downside is the draconian five percent fee that might not be a reasonable tradeoff for some potential customers. 

