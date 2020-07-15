Danish Superstar Actor Mads Mikkelsen Says He Didn’t Get Rich by Buying Bitcoin

News
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 15:58
Alex Dovbnya
“Casino Royale” villain Mads Mikkelsen urges his fans not to trust fake Bitcoin ads
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, who is known for portraying Dr. Hannibal Lecter on the hit TV show “Hannibal,” has never bought any Bitcoin, according to a recent tweet posted by his official Twitter handle.

Mikkelsen made this revelation to warn his followers about scammers who were using his name to promote fraudulent crypto schemes:

“Mads has never bought any bitcoin and asks you all to watch out for fake articles and/or ads using his name.”

Related
Charles Hoskinson's Cardano Giveaway Is Big Fat Scam

Le Chiffre and James Bond share the same plight

Mikkelsen made it clear that all articles and advertisements that claim he got rich by buying Bitcoin are fake.

The 54-year-old actor rose to worldwide fame by playing Le Chiffre, the villain in the 21st James Bond movie, “Casino Royale,” which was released to universal acclaim in 2006 (two years before Satoshi published the Bitcoin white paper).

It was the first outing for the new Agent 007, played by Mikkelsen's British colleague Daniel Craigwho recently found himself embroiled in a cryptocurrency scam.

As reported by U.Today, there was a YouTube advertisement about the end of the Bond franchise that would redirect users to a cryptocurrency sham.

Fraudsters came up with a bogus Craig interview to make it seem like he was promoting automated crypto trading software.

Related
Ryan Gosling’s Identity Used to Promote Scam ICO

Social media struggles with crypto ads

Over the past few years, numerous high profile celebrities and businessmen (from “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson to Tesla CEO Elon Musk) have been impersonated by cryptocurrency scammers on multiple social media platforms.

Financial campaigner Martin Lewis and Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, went as far as filing lawsuits against Facebook and YouTube, respectively, for failing to take down such damaging content.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 weeks ago

Ripple’s Partner TransferGo Gets Extra $10 Mln Investment, Expands to Eleven New Countries
Yuri Molchan
News
3 weeks ago

Boomers Finally Warming Up to Bitcoin After Staying on Sidelines for Years
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 weeks ago

Texas Might Be Luring Tesla in to Ensure Thousands of Jobs in Case of Another Pandemic Wave
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies