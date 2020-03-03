Back

DAI Stablecoin Fiat Purchasing Now Avaliable on Simplex

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 14:13
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Vladislav Sopov

    Purchasing crypto via credit cards remains the simplest way to obtain digital assets for a majority of traders. A new DAI-to-fiat paygate arrives from Simplex ecosystem

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

DAI is a U.S. Dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Maker DAO atop the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Now, users can purchase it with their credit cards as a new payment solution has been released by Simplex.

Buy DAI with credit cards

Simplex, an EU-licensed payment ecosystem that addresses the sphere of crypto-to-fiat remittances is well-known for its seamless exchange experience with top altcoins. Users of Simplex can purchase Tron (TRX), Cosmos (ATOM) and Dash (DASH) cryptocurrencies with credit cards. Now, the DAI stablecoin by Maker DAO has joined this league.

Simplex solutions are integrated into major cryptocurrency trading platforms, e.g. Binance, KuCoin, and OKEx. As a result, millions of users can now add the most in-demand stablecoin in DeFi to their portfolios. Both debit and credit cards are welcome within this system.

According to Gustav Arentoft, Maker’s Business Development Representative in Europe, this partnership is meaningful for DAI users as:

it gives them a straightforward fiat on- and off-ramp with access to the industry’s biggest players

Funds are safe

The Israeli-based Simplex team is pioneering many security features as it refunds the victims of the fraudulent chargebacks. Its fraud prevention solutions are based on Artificial Intelligence performance leaving no chance for scammers to access users' funds.

Must Read
Bitcoin Supporter Peter McCormack: DAI Too Complicated for Normal People to Use - READ MORE

The DAI stablecoin, which is the fuel for numerous decentralized financial applications, can upgrade its adoption with a user-friendly solution. This is really important for the token as crypto podcaster and Bitcoin proponent, Peter McCormack, recently highlighted that it's very difficult for the average crypto holder to utilize DAI.

#Dai News
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Instantly Reacts to Fed's Big Rate Cut. Is This Bullish?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Instantly Reacts to Fed's Big Rate Cut. Is This Bullish?
IOTA (MIOTA) Releases Seed Migration Tool After Recent Attack Incident

IOTA (MIOTA) Releases Seed Migration Tool After Recent Attack Incident

This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 18:31
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    Microtask platform StormX makes it cryptocurrency cashback feature available for mobile users

Cover image via u.today
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot

Seattle-based startup StormX, which lets its uses earn satoshis via micro-tasking, recently announced the addition of a new cryptocurrency cashback feature called StormShop to its StormPay app on Android and iOS.  

Must Read
Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by Thousands of Physical Shops in South Korea - READ MORE

One can now receive up to 40 percent of their purchases in Bitcoin (BTC) or four other supported cryptocurrencies, which include the company's native STORM token. Crypto is deposited after the expiration of the item's return period.    

StormPay already supports thousands of online stores, including such retail titans as Samsung and Microsoft.  

"We are now able to reward shoppers with some of the most secure and popularly adopted cryptocurrencies in the world when they shop online at their favorite retail stores," said StormX CEO Simon Yu. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Slashed to $6K. Is This Best Black Friday Sale? - READ MORE

The StormShop feature was initially launched back in November 2019 as a Google Chrome extension. By integrating it into its mobile app, StormX made a significant step towards enhancing the e-commerce experience of its customers.   

That said, StormX will have to face tough competition in the crowded Bitcoin rebate market niche. As reported by U.Today, Lolli, the cryptocurrency firm that allows online shoppers to get BTC rewards, recently appeared on CNBC's list of the top 100 VC-backed startups. 

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Litecoin News
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Instantly Reacts to Fed's Big Rate Cut. Is This Bullish?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Instantly Reacts to Fed's Big Rate Cut. Is This Bullish?
IOTA (MIOTA) Releases Seed Migration Tool After Recent Attack Incident

IOTA (MIOTA) Releases Seed Migration Tool After Recent Attack Incident