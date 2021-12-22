CXIP Provides Platform for New NFTs by Daniel Arsham, Teases DAO Launch

Renowned artist Daniel Arsham, chief brand officer of the CXIP platform, uses his product to mint digital collectibles for Nifty Gateway.

Eroding and Reforming Digital Car by Daniel Arsham released as NFTs

According to the official announcement shared by the CXIP team and Nifty Gateway, a novel NFT collection by Daniel Arsham will be released on Dec. 22, 2021.

Dropping tomorrow on #NiftyGateway🚗



The return of @DanielArsham with "Eroded and Reforming Digital Sculptures: Cars"



The drop will be at 7:00 pm ET but we will host a Twitter space at 5:00 pm ET with Arsham and @max_bvx! 🎙 pic.twitter.com/GtJ1hYyEDM — Nifty Gateway (@niftygateway) December 22, 2021

This release is the first time that Nifty Gateway marketplace releases NFTs minted via CXIP's unique technology, dubbed MaaS ("Minting as a Service").

The collection includes three objects (cars) associated with sculptures affected by erosion cycles: Eroding and Reforming Safari 930, Eroding and Reforming 356, Eroding and Reforming 964.

Mr. Arsham is thrilled by this release in terms of the technical supremacy of the CXIP minting solution for non-fungible tokens:

I'm excited to partner with groundbreaking platform CXIP as minter of my latest series of NFTs, Eroding and Reforming Digital Sculptures: Cars. In keeping with my other works, both physical and digital which operate on different time scales, these works use the time of specific rallies as their clocks, imagining a scenario at a well known race which may exist in the past, present, or future. I look forward to the evolution of the work CXIP and I will do together.

CXIP DAO to go live soon

Griffin Cock Foster, co-founder of Nifty Gateway, also stresses the importance of this collaboration in light of NFT segment evolution:

Daniel is one of the greatest artists of our time. NFTs are a medium of their own, and he makes excellent use of them as a medium. We are thrilled to be a trusted collaborator on this groundbreaking project, as well as leverage CXIP’s innovative minting software to issue NFTs for the first time on our marketplace.

Besides the announcement of the collaboration with Nifty Gateway, CXIP is going to start the operations of its own decentralized autonomous organization.

Every creator who has ever minted an NFT on Ethereum will be able to participate in the airdrop and become a member of the novel DAO.