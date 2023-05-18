Crypto.com DeFi Wallet Enhanced Card Payments Support

With newly added functions, Crypto.com DeFi Wallet by Tier 1 blockchain ecosystem Crypto.com, becomes more accessible for traders and crypto enthusiasts from around the globe than ever before.

New countries, new coins: Crypto.com DeFi Wallet gets enhanced toolkit

According to the official announcement shared by Crypto.com, an update has landed for its native noncustodial solution Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Since May 2023, it is beginning to support new countries, while many more cryptocurrency tokens are added to its "Buy Crypto" module.

The option of fiat payments was added to Crypto.com DeFi Wallet in Q1, 2023. Users started purchasing Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins with credit and debit cards as well as via Crypto.com Pay processor.

With the May 2023 update, Crypto.com Pay becomes available for new countries as a newbie-friendly payments method to purchase cryptocurrency with no need to leave the DeFi Wallet app.

Also, the range of cryptocurrencies available for purchasing within the wallet is expanded. Traders can now purchase Polygon Network (MATIC), USD Coin (USDC) and Dai (DAI) with Crypto.com Pay, in addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Crypto.com (CRO), a native asset of the ecosystem.

CRO coins can be purchased via both the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) networks. More coins will be added to the module in the coming months, the team added.

Noncustodial service for 700+ tokens and 30+ blockchains: What is Crypto.com DeFi Wallet?

In addition, the purchasing process in the application is now streamlined in order to make the whole procedure more accessible and newbie-friendly.

Crypto.com DeFi Wallet, which is a separate product from the Crypto.com App and Crypto.com Exchange, is designed to provide noncustodial crypto storage and exchange instruments for blockchain enthusiasts in various countries.

It supports over 700 tokens and 30 different blockchains. Crypto.com DeFi Wallet can be seamlessly integrated with mainstream dApps and can serve as NFT management, gaining rewards for liquidity provision and so on.