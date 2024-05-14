Crypto.com Announces Season 2 of Loaded Lions: Mane City Kicking Off

Advertisement

As of early Q2, 2024, Loaded Lions: Mane City has given out more than $400,000 worth of CRO tokens in redemption rewards and bonus NFTs to successful players. That is why the launch of its new season was hotly anticipated by the global crypto community.

Loaded Lions: Mane City Season 2 launched by Crypto.com

According to the official announcement by Crypto.com, a heavyweight blockchain service ecosystem, Loaded Lions: Mane City GameFi project invites players to join its second season. Compared to previous iterations, this release will feature new NFT collections and larger rewards.

#ManeCity Season 2 is live!



Check it out now for all the newest features

👹 Choose a Faction

🔫 Test out your new Attacks and Defences

⚔️ See your #DarkLions and ‘https://t.co/vCNztATSCO Tactical Gear’ NFTs in action



Play now for free on desktop 👉https://t.co/YYMi7pF7Db



The… pic.twitter.com/fXN9goJR4H — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) May 9, 2024

The Loaded Lions: Mane City tycoon simulator game started with players designing and building their dream cities. However, with season 2, players will also have the power to launch attacks on their fellow tycoons and the ability to defend themselves from onslaughts; no one’s leaderboard ranking is safe until the season is over.

In a comment for U.Today, the representatives of Crypto.com stressed that the pioneering platform's GameFi has garnered significant attention in recent months:

The game has garnered over 17,000 players and more than $1.26 million of in-game transactions in less than a year.

As a way to make gameplay of Loaded Lions: Mane City more exciting, the team introduced two new systems showcasing the rivalry between the Dark Lions and the Loaded Lions 一 Factions and Abilities.

Players will be prompted to select a Faction to align with: The Legion or The Void. Each player’s total amount of gold generated will contribute to how their respective Faction performs. In return, users will also receive Gold Income, Diamond Income and EXP Gain bonuses based on how well their faction performs at the end of a Competitive Mode event.

In addition to Factions, attacks and defenses will be introduced as part of the Abilities feature. For every player, Abilities allow him/her to defend the city from harm while bringing the heat to tycoons to climb the leaderboard even quicker.

Novel Crypto.com Tactical Gear NFT collection introduced in March 2024

The "Crypto.com Tactical Gear" NFT collection launched in March 2024, with its main utility being to enhance the effects of users' attacks and defenses.

The integration of these two collections is a literal game changer for Mane City Season 2, as players will have to kit themselves out with the perfect combination of NFTs to maximize the strength of their Abilities.

"Loaded Lions" is the debut and flagship NFT collection of Crypto.com. This collection was the very first platform-owned profile picture (PFP) project launched in the NFT space, consisting of 10,000 unique, algorithmically generated PFPs.