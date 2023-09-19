Crypto Wallet Provider Issues Alert to ETH, Polygon Holders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ledger, a cryptocurrency wallet provider, has issued an important alert to Ethereum, Polygon and Binance account holders.

Ledger warns this group of users to be on the lookout for scam "voucher" NFTs sent to their accounts. According to the cryptocurrency wallet provider, these contain malicious links designed to deceive users into disclosing their 24-word recovery phrase.

🚨 Scam Alert 🚨



Watch out for scam "voucher "NFTs sent to your #Ethereum, #Polygon, #BSC accounts. They carry malicious links designed to trick you into giving up your 24-word recovery phrase. NEVER share your phrase with anyone 🙅



How to stay safe:



1- Do not try to send the… pic.twitter.com/4S3Ao7MDiO — Ledger Support (@Ledger_Support) September 19, 2023

Users may get unsolicited NFT airdrops that look to be vouchers, guaranteeing free money if redeemed on a third-party website, according to Ledger. It warns that these NFT vouchers are scams and frequently contain links to third-party websites.

In this scam, users are tricked into visiting third-party websites or apps where they will be asked to disclose their 24-word recovery phrase or sign a malicious transaction with their Ledger device, providing the scammer access to their accounts.

What to do to stay safe

Ledger reminds users not to reveal their 24-word recovery phrase to anybody or type it onto any website or app. It also outlines steps for them to stay safe, such as not attempting to send or burn the NFT and instead simply right-clicking the NFT and selecting "hidden."

In summary, users are to take the following steps when faced with an unwanted NFT voucher with links. The first step is to avoid any interaction with links or websites linked to the malicious NFT.

Second, the NFT should not be sent to another account or burner address. This necessitates contact with the underlying smart contract of the NFT, which could be malicious and compromise the user's account.

Last but not least, conceal the NFT in Ledger Live by right-clicking on it and selecting "Hide NFT Collection."