XRP: Crypto Wallet Provider Shares Important Information for XRP Holders

Thu, 05/04/2023 - 13:51
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ledger crypto wallet provider shares good news for XRP holders
Ledger, a crypto wallet provider, has shared a piece of important information that it refers to as "good news" for XRP holders.

The Ledger team says it has fixed the API HTTP 418 error that was causing issues for Android users trying to add an XRP account. It urges XRP holders to clear their cache and try adding their accounts again.

Earlier in the week, as reported, Ledger notified users of an issue regarding some customers experiencing errors when trying to add an XRP account or send XRP through Ledger Live Mobile.

It assured followers that funds would remain secure and urged users to migrate to the latest mobile app version if needed.

Ledger also alerted XRP holders about fraudulent token allocation program scams, targeting the XRP community in particular. It warns XRP holders to avoid token allocation claims, as these aim to steal XRP funds.

XRP can now be bought with 40 fiat currencies

In a new development, noncustodial fiat on/off ramp provider Guardarian has announced a collaboration with the XRPL-based Xumm wallet, which would allow Xumm users to buy and sell XRP through over 40 fiat currencies and a wide range of payment methods within the xApp.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 1.79% in the last 24 hours to $0.459.

In separate news, Ripple CBDC advisor Anthony Welfare shared a recent report from Juniper Research, in which Ripple was ranked number one and an established leader for CBDC by 15 vendors.

The new study from Juniper Research predicted that the value of payments via CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) will reach $213 billion annually by 2030, up from just $100 million in 2023.

