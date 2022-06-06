Crypto Veterans Gate.io Announces Rebranding, Celebrates Ninth Anniversary

Gate.io, a Tier 1 cryptocurrency exchange, inches closer to its ninth anniversary with a bunch of novel features released

Gate.io, one of the largest and most popular centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, turns nine. Over recent years, it has evolved into a feature-rich and influential ecosystem of digital assets services.

Gate.io celebrates ninth anniversary: shortest recap

According to the official statement shared by the team of Gate.io , the crypto ecosystem inches closer to its ninth anniversary, which is poised to be a crucial milestone in the platform's technical and marketing progress.

Image by Gate.io

Gate.io’s user base eclipsed 10 million users worldwide while its net number of assets available for trading is over 1,400. Cumulative daily trading volume on Gate.io surpasses $10 billion.

Gate.io and its community activists are backing GateChain , a novel smart contracts ecosystem. By Q2, 2022, it has onboarded native token GT, HipoDeFi decentralized finance platform, NFT Magic Box marketplace for digital collectibles and so on. Gate Labs, Gate Ventures and Gate Grants are pushing the barriers of global Web3 progress.

Ads

Therefore, Gate.io created an all-in-one token offering system designed to support crypto projects’ adoption in all stages of their progress.

Gate.io releases anniversary upgrade: What changes?

Approaching its ninth anniversary milestone, the Gate.io team prepared a number of crucial technical and UX/UI upgrades designed to advance the trading experience of Gate.io users.

First of all, Gate.io is going to unveil a novel website including brand-new product arrangement, design, style, and so on.

Gate.io comes with a brand new logo, slogan and color schemes for its main website and application.

Then, the Gate.io Lite APP will be introduced: it is an online, concise version of the mobile application.

Gate.io APP’s “small” program will be released with GameFi, NFTs and other native applications from various segments of Web3.

The mentioned releases will be deployed by May 27-28, 2022, as a part of the ninth anniversary celebration campaign.

Gate.io in 2022: stable product by a forward-looking ecosystem

This upgrade is set to strengthen the position of Gate.io in the top league of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. It has already been mentioned in a couple “tops of the tops.”

Namely, it is ranked in the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko, the largest independent cryptocurrency analytics platform; its trading metrics are verified by the Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI).

Besides that, Gate.io received a very high rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor; it makes the platform one of the highest ranked exchanges on the crypto trading scene.