Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    LI.FI protocol has suffered security breach once again
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 14:52
    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, Berlin-based cryptocurrency trading aggregator LI.FI has been drained of $8 million.

    Advertisement

    In a post on X social media platform, the cryptocurrency start-up warned users against interacting with any applications powered by LI.FI for the time being.

    The project's team is currently in the process of investigating a potential exploit. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame
    Michael Saylor Posts Victorious Bitcoin-MicroStrategy Tweet
    Breaking: Mt. Gox Started Sending $2.4 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC)

    If you did not set infinite approval, you are not at risk. "Only users that have manually set infinite approvals seem to be affected," it added.

    Related
    Billionaire Dell Calls Bitcoin “Fascinating”
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 05:18
    Billionaire Dell Calls Bitcoin “Fascinating”
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    DEX trading platform Oku Trade announced that it has temporarily disabled LI.FI from Oku Bridge.

    This is not the first time that LI.FI has experienced a security breach. In March 2022, roughly $600,000 worth of USDC, MATIC, AAVE and other tokens were stolen from 29 wallets.

    In fact, according to PeckShield, the bug is "basically the same" this time around, meaning that the project has not learned from its previous mistakes. 

    Back in 2022, the hacker managed to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars by exploiting the protocol's prebridge swapping feature. The funds were stolen with a single transaction. "The attacker started by passing a legitimate swap of a small amount followed by multiple calls directly to various token contracts," the project explained.

    Related
    Ethereum ETF Launch Date Announced by Top Analyst
    Mon, 07/15/2024 - 19:56
    Ethereum ETF Launch Date Announced by Top Analyst
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The start-up claimed that the attack took place due to its inability to finish the audit earlier. It added that its security measures had to be "drastically" improved.

    Back in July 2022, LI.FI secured $5.5 million worth of funding from the likes of Coinbase and Lattice Capital.

    In May 2023, it introduced a decentralized exchange aggregator as well as a token bridge.

    #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image PEPE, WIF Skyrocket Over 25% in Day, Here Are Two Reasons
    Jul 16, 2024 - 14:45
    PEPE, WIF Skyrocket Over 25% in Day, Here Are Two Reasons
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin Sees Epic 90% Pump in Volume as DOGE ETF Talks Heat Up
    Jul 16, 2024 - 14:45
    Dogecoin Sees Epic 90% Pump in Volume as DOGE ETF Talks Heat Up
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for July 16
    Jul 16, 2024 - 14:45
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for July 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Chain Conference Istanbul 2024 To Take Place on September 14-15, 2024
    Under 24 Hours to Go: The World Awaits Poodlana's Grand Launch
    Best Ways to Get Free NFTs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    PEPE, WIF Skyrocket Over 25% in Day, Here Are Two Reasons
    Dogecoin Sees Epic 90% Pump in Volume as DOGE ETF Talks Heat Up
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD