Billionaire Dell Calls Bitcoin “Fascinating”

Michael Dell, the centibillionaire CEO of computer giant Dell, has once again stirred excitement within the Bitcoin community with a social media post devoted to the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Dell shared a recent CNBC interview with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink while calling Bitcoin "fascinating."

As reported by U.Today , Fink spoke about his Bitcoin journey with CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday. He stated that he was initially skeptical of the cryptocurrency, but it took more learning and education for him to eventually change his mind a few years later.

The head of the world's top asset manager now views Bitcoin as a legitimate investment that has a place in portfolios.

Earlier this year, BlackRock made waves with the launch of highly successful Bitcoin ETFs that went on to break multiple records.

This is not the first time that Dell, whose net worth currently stands at $117 billion, has teased the community with pro-Bitcoin social media posts. Last month, he even posted an AI-generated picture of Cookie Monster gobbling up Bitcoin.

The community has long been speculating about Dell potentially buying Bitcoin. However, it is now whether the billionaire's interest in the leading cryptocurrency extends beyond mere social media engagement.

The computer giant became one of the first major companies to start supporting Bitcoin payments back in 2014. However, due to insufficient demand, this payment option was later dropped by Dell.