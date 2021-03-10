Crypto-Savvy SEC Chair Nominee Clears Senate Panel

News
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 19:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Senate Banking Committee has voted to advance Gary Gensler's nomination
Crypto-Savvy SEC Chair Nominee Clears Senate Panel
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Gary Gensler, President Joe Biden's pick to spearhead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has cleared a major hurdle, with the Senate Banking Committee voting to confirm his nomination.  

The panel voted 14-10 in favor of the nomination of the former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Pro-Bitcoin Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis also supported advancing Gensler's nomination because of his "commitment to financial innovation."

Related
SEC Strikes Back at XRP Holders by Moving to Dismiss Their Petition

Gensler will now have to face the full Senate for a final vote.
       
As reported by U.Today, the potential next SEC boss called cryptocurrencies a “catalyst for change” during his Senate confirmation hearing that took place on March 2.

At the same time, he also stressed the importance of protecting investors.

#Bitcoin News #Ripple News #SEC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRP Surges 10 Percent on String of Bullish News While Other Top Coins Remain in the Red
News
03/04/2021 - 17:35

XRP Surges 10 Percent on String of Bullish News While Other Top Coins Remain in the Red
Alex Dovbnya
article image Elon Musk Shills Dogecoin Again, Here’s What He’s Tweeted
News
03/06/2021 - 07:41

Elon Musk Shills Dogecoin Again, Here’s What He’s Tweeted

Yuri Molchan
article image RippleNet’s Currencycloud and Major British Wealthtech to Launch Cross-Border Payments
News
03/08/2021 - 12:39

RippleNet’s Currencycloud and Major British Wealthtech to Launch Cross-Border Payments

Yuri Molchan