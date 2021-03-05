SEC Strikes Back at XRP Holders by Moving to Dismiss Their Petition

News
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 18:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC says that XRP holders can't prove that exchanges will re-list XRP if it amends its complaint against Ripple
SEC Strikes Back at XRP Holders by Moving to Dismiss Their Petition
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and its former acting chairman Elad Roisman have filed a motion to dismiss XRP holders’ petition for a writ of mandamus that was submitted in early January.   

Investors aim to compel the SEC to amend its lawsuit against Ripple to exclude that part where it mentions that the token is a security. They allege that the enforcement action against the company caused “multi-billion-dollar” losses.            

The agency offers a three-pronged argument as to why the petition should be dismissed.

In its 18-page filing, the SEC argues that it lacks subject matter jurisdiction because of sovereign immunity, a legal doctrine that protects the federal government from being sued without waiving its immunity:

Petitioners are not bringing a claim under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and have not alleged that it provides a waiver of sovereign immunity here.     

Interestingly enough, the SEC says that the investors cannot prove that cryptocurrencies exchanges will choose to re-list XRP or the value of the token increases if the complaint gets amended:

Additionally, Petitioners cannot show that digital asset trading platforms will reverse course, or that the value of XRP will increase, should the Commission amend its complaint to exclude “the XRP owned by Petitioners,” while continuing to pursue the case against Ripple.

The regulator also states that the lawsuit against Ripple “fits squarely” into its statutory authority while claiming that XRP holders have failed to prove that it owes them any “clearly-defined” duty.

Related
Ripple Signs 15 New Contracts with Banks Despite SEC Lawsuit

“Immense harm”

Ripple, in turn, claims that the lawsuit has caused “immense harm” to XRP investors in its recent response to the SEC’s amended complaint. The damages are estimated to be at $15 billion.

XRP plunged over 66 percent in just a week after the lawsuit was announced but has since recovered.

XRP
Image by tradingview.com
#Ripple News #SEC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Peter Brandt Reveals What It Will Take for Bitcoin to Go Higher
News
03/01/2021 - 06:31

Peter Brandt Reveals What It Will Take for Bitcoin to Go Higher

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoiners Shouldn't Be Excited About Goldman's Foray, According to Peter Brandt
News
03/02/2021 - 06:31

Bitcoiners Shouldn't Be Excited About Goldman's Foray, According to Peter Brandt
Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 or $1 Million But It Does Not Owe Anything to Cryptomaniacs: Peter Brandt
News
03/03/2021 - 09:03

Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 or $1 Million But It Does Not Owe Anything to Cryptomaniacs: Peter Brandt
Yuri Molchan