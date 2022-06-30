"Crypto Queen" Behind $4 Billion Scam to Be Added to FBI's Most Wanted List

Thu, 06/30/2022 - 15:46
Alex Dovbnya
Bulgarian fraudster disappeared back in 2017 after defrauding people all over globe with "One Coin" Ponzi
"Crypto Queen" Behind $4 Billion Scam to Be Added to FBI's Most Wanted List
Ruja Ignatova, the Bulgarian fraudster behind the infamous "One Coin" Ponzi scheme, will be added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Ten Most Wanted list.

Ignatova, who is also known as the self-appointed "crypto queen," has been accused of scamming her victims out of $4 billion with her fraudulent scheme.

After marketing her sham cryptocurrency worldwide, the Bulgarian-born German citizen disappeared with stolen money back in 2017. Her current whereabouts remain unknown. Investigators have been trying to track her down for years to no avail.

The North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) State Police Force has suggested that she may have surgically altered her appearance. The authorities are also speculating that she could be heavily armed.

There is also a theory that Ignatova might be dead, which is why she has managed to escape justice for so long.

The disappearance of one of the biggest crypto fraudsters in history is the subject of a new documentary fittingly called "Crypto Queen." The producers behind the project, which is supported by the U.K.'s Channel 4 and other media companies, claim that it will contain unexpected revelations.

The crypto queen's brother, Konstantin Ignatov, remains free on bail pending sentencing. He was arrested back in 2019 for his involvement in the scheme, but his sentencing was adjourned since he was cooperating with U.S. authorities.

The sentencing of Sebastian Greenwood, one of the masterminds behind the OneCoin sham, was postponed to May 2023 earlier this month.

David Pike, another figure in the Ponzi scheme, received two years of probation in March after pleading guilty last October.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

