Crypto Mining Malware Masquerades as Microsoft Translator, Infects More Than 100,000 Users

An active cryptocurrency mining malware campaign has already infected more than 111,000 users in Germany, Israel, Poland, the U.S. and other countries, according to a report published by American-Israeli cybersecurity provider Check Point Software Technologies.



Bad actors are setting traps for victims on websites of the likes of Softpedia that feature free software. They trick them into downloading the desktop version of such services as YouTube Music and Microsoft Translator. The catch? These services do not actually have official desktop versions.