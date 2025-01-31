Crypto Market to Evolve into Hub for 'Acquisition of Information' Says Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Stakeholders have begun contemplating the sector's future, with the crypto market inching closer to 20 years. Fundamentally, the conversations are moving toward how the cryptocurrency market will evolve as it gains broader adoption globally.

Advertisement

Ki Young Ju’s 5-year vision for crypto

Ki Young Ju, the founder of CryptoQuant, has shared his thoughts on this critical issue and how he sees crypto in the next five years.

Young Ju, known for his insightful commentary, sees the current online space primarily centered on monetizing attention through social media engagements and ads. He, however, predicts that in the next five years, a dramatic shift could happen that will transform everything.

The CryptoQuant founder envisions a shift toward a more organized collaborative labor system. This might mean a move toward decentralized, tokenized or smart contract-based user compensation models.

He noted that crypto analysts, content creators and data curators online will move beyond monetizing attention to collaborating with different entities for information production. This will rely on the systems already created by blockchain and smart contracts to facilitate transparent payments for such contributors.

It depends on the field. Right now, the essence lies in quantifying attention on the Internet, but in five years, I believe it will evolve into a labor contract facilitating collaboration in the production, distribution, and acquisition of information on the Internet. — Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) January 31, 2025

Interestingly, microblogging platform X has inked a collaboration with card payment giant Visa to offer direct payment solutions.

Linda Yaccarino, Chief Executive Officer of X Corp, believes the X Money account could later provide P2P payments. It might integrate crypto payments into the "everything app" vision of the platform.

Challenges in adopting crypto-powered information economy

Some experts argue that Young Ju’s model has challenges that need tackling. These include widespread adoption and technology infrastructure.

Switching to such a model would require widespread global adoption, particularly in the use of crypto. This is not limited to users but also to different platforms. Additionally, users already used to "free access to information" might resist this move.

In addition, tech experts maintain that the infrastructure needed to support such changes might prove overwhelming. They highlight issues of security of crypto assets, scalability and how user-friendly blockchains need to be to make them "labor linked" and not just for information consumption.