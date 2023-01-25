Crypto Market Liquidations Top $220 Million as Bulls Restrategize

Wed, 01/25/2023 - 11:31
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Digital currency ecosystem has recorded over $220 million in liquidations over past 24 hours
Crypto Market Liquidations Top $220 Million as Bulls Restrategize
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A glance through the crypto market today will show an all-encompassing bearish slump across the board. Besides sensational digital currencies like Threshold (T), the broader ecosystem has recorded a total liquidation worth $223.43 million over the past 24 hours, per data from Coinglass.

The liquidations are not unfounded, seeing as the price of Bitcoin dropped by 1.49% to peg the price of the leading cryptocurrency at $22,554.28. Nonetheless, Ethereum (ETH) recorded the biggest liquidations with approximately 55.74K ETH units worth approximately $86.12 million. Bitcoin's liquidation was pegged at 1.98K BTC units worth approximately $44.59 million.

The liquidations are encompassing and feature some of the high-performance digital currencies that come off as high fliers this year. One of these is the Aptos (APT) coin, a Layer 1 protocol that recorded over 94% growth last week, as reported by U.Today. Per the liquidation data from CoinGlass, Aptos ranks as the third most liquidated coin with over 721.81K APT units worth $9.79 million cleared off the market.

Cryptocurrency Liquidation
Image Source: CoinGlass

The outlook of the industry shows that the bears are making the effort to erase the valuation boost most cryptocurrencies have recorded since the start of the year.

Related
Largest Liquidation in History of Ethereum Took Place on Crypto Markets

How are bulls responding?

Liquidations are not an unusual occurrence in the crypto ecosystem, and from observation, market bulls utilize them as springboards to stack up their bags. Riding on the principle that periods of price slumps are the best time to accumulate, we might begin to see intense accumulation at the key resistance points for some of the most liquidated digital currencies.

With BitMEX, Binance, OKX and Huobi arising as the exchanges where most liquidations took place, chances are that market investors will also choose to relaunch their comeback in trades.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Crypto Market Shift as Bitcoin (BTC) Dips in 2023
01/25/2023 - 12:49
Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Crypto Market Shift as Bitcoin (BTC) Dips in 2023
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Chainlink (LINK) Forms Extremely Important Signal, Here's What It Might Bring
01/25/2023 - 12:31
Chainlink (LINK) Forms Extremely Important Signal, Here's What It Might Bring
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Army Strikes Back at Former Big SHIB Burner Who Slammed Shiba Inu as Pyramid Scheme
01/25/2023 - 12:15
SHIB Army Strikes Back at Former Big SHIB Burner Who Slammed Shiba Inu as Pyramid Scheme
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan