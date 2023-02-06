Crypto Giant Binance Halts USD Bank Transfers

Binance temporarily paused USD bank transfers. Here's what you need to know

Binance, the most prominent cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it had suspended U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals in a Monday tweet.

It was not immediately clear why the cryptocurrency giant suddenly halted USD bank transfers. However, it stressed that it was working hard to restart the service.

Binance downplayed the significance of the move, pointing to the fact that only a minuscule 0.01% of its active users actually use U.S. dollar bank transfers. The suspicion only applies to the exchange's non-U.S. customers who transfer their funds to or from bank accounts in greenbacks.

Users can still use other methods of buying and selling crypto on Binance such as credit cards without any issues.

Binance US, an American subsidiary of the cryptocurrency juggernaut, has not been affected by the sudden suspension.

BNB, the native exchange token of Binance, held steady in spite of the news.

Last month, Binance about U.S.-based Signature, a crypto-focused bank, pulled the plug on SWIFT fiat transactions for individuals if they were below the $100,000 threshold starting from February.