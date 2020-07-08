Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions Android App Adds Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today

The app is focused on new-gen AI-powered predictions of major cryptocurrency price dynamics based on neural network algorithms and market statistics

Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions mobile app is designed for Android-based smartphones and laptops. It offers cryptocurrency market analysis and AI-based price predictions for various timeframes.

Artificial Intelligence for crypto traders

Delivered by the well-known development team Studio 31, this application addresses the segment of cryptocurrency price forecasts. Firstly, it builds price movement predictions for a one-day timeframe. It merges the benefits of neural network performance and statistical analysis.

Image via Google Play

With an intuitive and clear interface, Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions allows creating a prediction for a selected cryptocurrency in a couple of clicks. Also, it showcases sensitive information for the trader: the accuracy of previous predictions and the most trendy price tendency for selected cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP and EOS.

Recently, the development team released an amazing update for the application. Since the gamification is the cutting-edge trend in web-development, a leaderboard has been implemented into Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions. With the leaderboard, traders can predict the Bitcoin (BTC) price by themselves and earn points.

Also, a custom forecast instrument was released as a premium paid function. Besides a standard 1D-timeframe, users can choose one of five intervals for 30 cryptocurrencies. Custom forecasts are also made with the instruments of AI.

Crypto newsfeed by U.Today: knowledge is a power

AI-powered price forecasts should be accompanied by up-to-date market analysis and news of the crypto and blockchain segment. To provide traders with cutting-edge hand-picked content, developers of Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions inked a partnership with U.Today crypto & blockchain media outlet.

With this partnership, every user of Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions will receive only the best articles, analytical longreads, how-tos, product reviews and, of course, breaking news in the industry. The crypto newsfeed by U.Today will be integrated into the Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions interface in a seamless manner.

So, just like users of dozens of crypto-related apps from all over the globe, users of Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions will enjoy top-notch blockchain content and advance their trading skills.

