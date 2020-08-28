Crypto Forecast: AI Prediction Now Broadcasts U.Today Newsfeed on Crypto in iOS Application

Engineers of Crypto Forecast: AI Prediction, a multi-platform instrument for cryptocurrencies traders, has released an iOS-based application. Just like its popular Android version, it broadcasts the U.Today newsfeed.

Crypto Forecast: AI Prediction has shipped an application for Apple devices

Our long-term partner, Crypto Forecast: AI Prediction, is ready to advance the trading experience of the users of iOS-based devices. Its brand-new release is available in the App Store free of charge.

Image via AppStore

A number of interesting new features is introduced by this release. First, the opportunity now exists to activate in-app alerts on "Buy" and "Sell" movements in the "Investment Advice" mode. It allows traders to stay informed about the most powerful trends in the cryptocurrencies market.

It also charges $3 for three "Custom Forecasts." Given this novelty, it allows users to request this type of forecast at a remarkable 50 percent discount.

And, most importantly, the iOS-based release is completely ad free. Thus, users can enjoy their trading journey with no irritating advertising, which is really unique for free price prediction instruments.

U.Today newsfeed for advanced crypto trading experience

The Crypto Forecast: AI Prediction application addresses the sphere of crypto price predictions based on neural network performance. It publishes hourly and daily price predictions for the crypto behemoths and includes market sentiment analysis, news and trading statistics.

At press time, the application works with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP and Eos (EOS).

Getting accurate crypto news is crucial for both experienced traders and crypto newbies. That is why a powerful newsfeed is included in the Crypto Forecast: AI Prediction toolkit. The U.Today new-gen media outlet is a reliable source of cutting edge content on crypto and blockchain.

U.Today provides Crypto Forecast: AI Prediction users with crypto price analysis, the latest news, how to guides, product reviews and interviews with top-shelf experts and crypto entrepreneurs.