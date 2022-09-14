Crypto Exchange Zonda Expands to Denmark

Since 2014, veteran cryptocurrency exchange Zonda has established itself as a newbie-friendly and regulatory-compliant crypto platform for the storage and exchange od cryptocurrency. Now, it is ready to unlock a new region to which to deliver its services.

Crypto platform Zonda launches office in Copenhagen

According to a recent statement shared with U.Today, Zonda, a Polish cryptocurrency exchange that supports Bitcoin (BTC) and all major altcoins, starts its expansion into northern Europe.

Image by Zonda

Zonda is going to expand its presence in new areas. That is why it is coming to Denmark and opening its office in Copenhagen. Its team of developers will work in a new office, helmed by the platform's CTO Jakob Lundqvist.

Mr. Lundqvist highlighted the crucial importance of this expansion for the adoption and tech development of Zonda, as well as for the availability of Web3 services in Europe:

Ads

Working as a CTO, it’s important to have the use of a dedicated office where I can collaborate closely with our skilled team members, especially when so much work today is done remotely. Our modern, fully-equipped office provides the perfect location to focus on advancing Zonda’s technological aspirations and developing the tools needed to compete on the world stage.

Also, the team is going to become the most well-regulated cryptocurrency exchange in modern Europe as it is focused on expanding its regulatory compliance.

Zonda is focused on building ecosystem and new regional offices

After Denmark, the Zonda team is going to expand to the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Recently, the team strengthened its presence in Italy and Canada.

Besides being a cryptocurrency exchange platform with fiat support, Zonda is growing the ecosystem of Web3 products under its umbrella. Namely, Zonda is developing ZondaPay for retailers and ZondaAcademy for crypto newbies.

Currently, the platform supports 60 coins and tokens, including stablecoins U.S. Dollar (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), crypto heavyweights Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as fiat currencies EUR, USD, GBP and PLN.