Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Exchange Gate Becomes Global Dollar (USDG) First-Tier Partner

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 14:13
    Gate, top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, joins Paxos' Global Dollar (USDG) consortium as premium partner
    Advertisement
    Crypto Exchange Gate Becomes Global Dollar (USDG) First-Tier Partner
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Gate, a major cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, has shared the details of its latest collaboration in the stablecoin segment. Gate has become a tier-1 partner of Global Dollar Network, an open alliance fostering stablecoin development globally.

    Gate joins Paxos-backed Global Dollar Network, adds support for USDG

    According to an official statement by Gate, a leading global centralized exchange, it has become a first-tier partner of the Global Dollar Network, an open association for stablecoin development and promotion. As part of the collaboration, Gate will list Paxos’ stablecoin Global Dollar (USDG) on Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Ink blockchains.

    Fully backed 1:1 with U.S. Dollars or equivalent liquid assets, USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

    Advertisement

    It is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN FSA and in compliance with MiCA, a key regulation framework for cryptocurrencies in EU countries.

    HOT Stories
    'Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin,' Michael Saylor Says In Iconic ‘Fight Club’ Message
    Shytoshi Kusama Drops Bombshell As SHIB Needs President
    Ripple Criticizes Draft Crypto Market Structure Bill: Details
    Brandt Calls Bitcoiners 'Bunch of Idiots,' Saylor Weighs In

    Dr. Han, founder and CEO of Gate, expects the partnership to be a landmark milestone for global stablecoin adoption and cryptocurrency payments as such:

    This partnership reflects Gate's ongoing commitment to regulatory-compliant innovation and digital asset infrastructure. USDG will play a pivotal role in powering next-generation global payments, trading, and PayFi access. We're excited to deepen our USDG integration across the Gate ecosystem in the coming months.

    By integrating USDG, Gate advances its mission to promote financial inclusivity by bridging centralized and decentralized infrastructure. This move also supports Gate's broader strategy to enable seamless cross-border payments, building the infrastructure for a resilient, global PayFi economy.

    Fueling next phase of stablecoin adoption 

    Nick Robnett, Head of Crypto Business Development at Paxos, on behalf of Global Dollar Network, congratulates Gate on its new status and highlights its disruptive role in stablecoin progress worldwide:

    We're proud to welcome Gate to Global Dollar Network. Their participation strengthens our collective mission to accelerate the adoption of secure, trusted stablecoins, empowering users worldwide with access to a transparent, always-on financial ecosystem.

    Global Dollar Network is among the most influential stablecoin networks worldwide, built on a sustainable economic model. It rewards partners based on their contributions through a cutting-edge architecture that distributes network revenue to members. Unlike traditional stablecoins, Global Dollar Network fosters collaboration and incentivizes widespread adoption.

    Stablecoins are evolving rapidly, and it is crucial for ecosystems to keep pace with the growing demand for innovative options. USDG's strong stability makes it one of the most trusted stablecoins worldwide. Gate is proud to stand alongside industry leaders at this pivotal moment, supporting the accelerated adoption of stablecoins worldwide.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/31/2025 - 09:00
    Gate Publishes Q2 Workplace Transparency Report: Details
    ByVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, Gate cryptocurrency exchange released a detailed workplace transparency report covering the key Web3 People Ops trends in the ecosystem.

    #Gate.io
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 14:13
    XRP and Bitcoin Will Be Completely Identical, Lead Contributor Explains How
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 13:54
    'Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin,' Michael Saylor Says In Iconic ‘Fight Club’ Message
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dreamcash Begins Rollout of Trading Platform with Hyperliquid Integration via Waitlist Access
    Succinct, the First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches on Mainnet
    ONyc Launches on Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield and Collateral Utility in Solana DeFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP and Bitcoin Will Be Completely Identical, Lead Contributor Explains How
    'Do Not Sell Your Bitcoin,' Michael Saylor Says In Iconic ‘Fight Club’ Message
    $3 Million USDT Drained From Crypto Wallet in Single Click: What Happened?
    Show all