Gate Publishes Q2 Workplace Transparency Report: Details

Gate, a high-performance cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, shares its report on the cutting-edge trends of its HR management. It demonstrates the landscape of talent ops processes and highlights major developments here.

Gate Workplace Transparency Report out: 23% of employees are crypto natives

Showcased in a novel report, Gate's Q2, 2025, Workplace Transparency Report reveals a vivid picture of its workforce composition. Employees aged between 30 and 39 make up 42% of the workforce and serve as the backbone of Gate's technological advancement.

Academic excellence is prominent, with 57% of staff graduating from top-tier universities, and 8% holding doctoral degrees in cutting-edge fields. Notably, Gate attracts professionals from diverse sectors, including 22.8% from Web3-native companies and 17.4% from finance and AI industries, infusing fresh insights and fostering unique cross-industry collaborations that propel Gate’s mission forward.

According to the report, Gate approaches compensation with transparency, revealing that 37% of employees feel their pay aligns with market standards, while 45% believe it significantly surpasses benchmarks.

Key areas for improvement include optimizing performance bonuses (20%) and strengthening long-term incentives (13%).

Responding proactively, Gate launched the Comprehensive Employee Benefits Upgrade Initiative on June 30, introducing holiday stipends and elective care allowances to foster a more people-centric work environment.

Starting in 2026, performance reviews will transition to a semi-annual process with annual fulfillment, alongside enhanced rewards for top performers.

Extensive focus on talent investment and growth

With 33% of employees prioritizing skill development, Gate emphasizes bottom-up capability building. More than half (53%) have participated in upskilling initiatives such as Gate Academy (31%) and overseas rotation programs that broaden technological expertise. Mentorship programs are thriving, with 22% of employees advancing through the Elite Specialist Track to deepen their professional mastery.

Gate’s culture is defined by its strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, embraced by 85% of employees. This ethos has helped establish a new collaboration paradigm, where 42% of teams report frictionless cooperation, contributing to a productive and positive workplace environment.

Despite external market volatility, Gate's employees demonstrate profound loyalty. Sixty percent actively serve as brand ambassadors, while a unique "Cultural Resilience Index" shows Gate's retention rate is 3.2 times higher than the industry average.

When asked if they would leave for a 30% salary increase, 50% prioritized assessing their growth trajectory and 22% emphasized loyalty, signaling a shift in traditional employment mindsets. These sentiments highlight Gate’s commitment to transparency and empowerment, fostering a workforce that collectively shapes the company’s decentralized future.

Moving forward, Gate plans to accelerate global talent acquisition, enhance cross-border collaboration and strengthen localized HR operations to meet the evolving needs of its growing ecosystem. The HR department will deepen internal training programs and refine global hiring strategies throughout Q3, reaffirming Gate's dedication to building a diverse, agile workforce prepared to support its next stage of growth.