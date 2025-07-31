Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Gate Publishes Q2 Workplace Transparency Report: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 9:00
    Gate, tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, releases its hotly anticipated Workplace Transparency Report that covers cutting-edge trends in human resources and talent ops
    Advertisement
    Gate Publishes Q2 Workplace Transparency Report: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Gate, a high-performance cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, shares its report on the cutting-edge trends of its HR management. It demonstrates the landscape of talent ops processes and highlights major developments here.

    Gate Workplace Transparency Report out: 23% of employees are crypto natives

    Showcased in a novel report, Gate's Q2, 2025, Workplace Transparency Report reveals a vivid picture of its workforce composition. Employees aged between 30 and 39 make up 42% of the workforce and serve as the backbone of Gate's technological advancement.

    Gate, a high-performance cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, shares its report on the cutting-edge trends of its HR management. It demonstrates the landscape of talent ops processes and highlights major developments here. Gate Workplace Transparency Report out: 23% of employees are crypto natives Showcased in a novel report, Gate's Q2, 2025, Workplace Transparency Report reveals a vivid picture of its workforce composition. Employees aged between 30 and 39 make up 42% of the workforce and serve as the backbone of Gate's technological advancement. TWEET TO EMBED https://x.com/Gate_io/status/1939922843002949763 Academic excellence is prominent, with 57% of staff graduating from top-tier universities, and 8% holding doctoral degrees in cutting-edge fields. Notably, Gate attracts professionals from diverse sectors, including 22.8% from Web3-native companies and 17.4% from finance and AI industries, infusing fresh insights and fostering unique cross-industry collaborations that propel Gate’s mission forward. According to the report, Gate approaches compensation with transparency, revealing that 37% of employees feel their pay aligns with market standards, while 45% believe it significantly surpasses benchmarks. Key areas for improvement include optimizing performance bonuses (20%) and strengthening long-term incentives (13%). Responding proactively, Gate launched the Comprehensive Employee Benefits Upgrade Initiative on June 30, introducing holiday stipends and elective care allowances to foster a more people-centric work environment. Starting in 2026, performance reviews will transition to a semi-annual process with annual fulfillment, alongside enhanced rewards for top performers. Extensive focus on talent investment and growth With 33% of employees prioritizing skill development, Gate emphasizes bottom-up capability building. More than half (53%) have participated in upskilling initiatives such as Gate Academy (31%) and overseas rotation programs that broaden technological expertise. Mentorship programs are thriving, with 22% of employees advancing through the Elite Specialist Track to deepen their professional mastery. Gate’s culture is defined by its strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, embraced by 85% of employees. This ethos has helped establish a new collaboration paradigm, where 42% of teams report frictionless cooperation, contributing to a productive and positive workplace environment. Despite external market volatility, Gate's employees demonstrate profound loyalty. Sixty percent actively serve as brand ambassadors, while a unique "Cultural Resilience Index" shows Gate's retention rate is 3.2 times higher than the industry average. When asked if they would leave for a 30% salary increase, 50% prioritized assessing their growth trajectory and 22% emphasized loyalty, signaling a shift in traditional employment mindsets. These sentiments highlight Gate’s commitment to transparency and empowerment, fostering a workforce that collectively shapes the company’s decentralized future. Moving forward, Gate plans to accelerate global talent acquisition, enhance cross-border collaboration and strengthen localized HR operations to meet the evolving needs of its growing ecosystem. The HR department will deepen internal training programs and refine global hiring strategies throughout Q3, reaffirming Gate's dedication to building a diverse, agile workforce prepared to support its next stage of growth.

    Academic excellence is prominent, with 57% of staff graduating from top-tier universities, and 8% holding doctoral degrees in cutting-edge fields. Notably, Gate attracts professionals from diverse sectors, including 22.8% from Web3-native companies and 17.4% from finance and AI industries, infusing fresh insights and fostering unique cross-industry collaborations that propel Gate’s mission forward.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report
    Ethereum Mainnet Turns 10: All Major Milestones, 2015-2025
    Ethereum (ETH): $4,000 Incoming, XRP Ready to Lose $3, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Risky Position

    According to the report, Gate approaches compensation with transparency, revealing that 37% of employees feel their pay aligns with market standards, while 45% believe it significantly surpasses benchmarks. 

    Advertisement

    Key areas for improvement include optimizing performance bonuses (20%) and strengthening long-term incentives (13%). 

    Responding proactively, Gate launched the Comprehensive Employee Benefits Upgrade Initiative on June 30, introducing holiday stipends and elective care allowances to foster a more people-centric work environment. 

    Starting in 2026, performance reviews will transition to a semi-annual process with annual fulfillment, alongside enhanced rewards for top performers.

    Extensive focus on talent investment and growth

    With 33% of employees prioritizing skill development, Gate emphasizes bottom-up capability building. More than half (53%) have participated in upskilling initiatives such as Gate Academy (31%) and overseas rotation programs that broaden technological expertise. Mentorship programs are thriving, with 22% of employees advancing through the Elite Specialist Track to deepen their professional mastery.

    Gate’s culture is defined by its strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, embraced by 85% of employees. This ethos has helped establish a new collaboration paradigm, where 42% of teams report frictionless cooperation, contributing to a productive and positive workplace environment.

    Despite external market volatility, Gate's employees demonstrate profound loyalty. Sixty percent actively serve as brand ambassadors, while a unique "Cultural Resilience Index" shows Gate's retention rate is 3.2 times higher than the industry average. 

    When asked if they would leave for a 30% salary increase, 50% prioritized assessing their growth trajectory and 22% emphasized loyalty, signaling a shift in traditional employment mindsets. These sentiments highlight Gate’s commitment to transparency and empowerment, fostering a workforce that collectively shapes the company’s decentralized future.

    Moving forward, Gate plans to accelerate global talent acquisition, enhance cross-border collaboration and strengthen localized HR operations to meet the evolving needs of its growing ecosystem. The HR department will deepen internal training programs and refine global hiring strategies throughout Q3, reaffirming Gate's dedication to building a diverse, agile workforce prepared to support its next stage of growth.

    #Gate.io
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 7:38
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 5:47
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hotchip.co.uk Highlights Top-Rated Fast Payout Casinos Online
    $MBG: Utility Token of MultiBank Group Now Live on LBank
    tokenforge Introduces $TKFG Presale – Infrastructure-First, Built in Germany, Aligned With MiCAR
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions in White House Report
    Ethereum Mainnet Turns 10: All Major Milestones, 2015-2025
    Show all