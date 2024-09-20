Crypto Exchange Bybit Announces Catizen ($CATI) Listing

Bybit , a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully listed Catizen ($CATI), a Telegram-based game. The trading goes live on Sept. 20 at 10:00 a.m. Dubai time.

This makes Bybit the first exchange to distribute the $CATI airdrop to its users.

The opening price of CATI demonstrated substantial growth, stabilizing at $0.97.

Catizen (CATI) is a cat-themed social entertainment experience on Telegram, blending playful interactions with the power of the TON blockchain.

“Our vision is to drive the future of Web3 entertainment, with Catizen at the heart of this vibrant, cat-inspired community”, the token’s whitepaper says.

Blockchain data from the TON explorer revealed that 17,665,517.64 CATI tokens were transferred from what appears to be the official CATI address to Bybit for the airdrop distribution.

Building on Telegram’s vast user base, Catizen is designed to become a hub for Web3 activities, combining a mini-app center with a launchpool and an Open Task platform.