    Crypto Exchange Bybit Announces Catizen ($CATI) Listing

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Cat-themed social entertainment experience has completed its airdrop
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 15:07
    Crypto Exchange Bybit Announces Catizen ($CATI) Listing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bybit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully listed Catizen ($CATI), a Telegram-based game. The trading goes live on Sept. 20 at 10:00 a.m. Dubai time. 

    Advertisement

    This makes Bybit the first exchange to distribute the $CATI airdrop to its users.

    Related
    Crypto Exchange Bybit Now Offers TRY Pairs
    Mon, 09/02/2024 - 15:41
    Crypto Exchange Bybit Now Offers TRY Pairs
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Next for XRP Price: Details
    Saylor's MicroStrategy Secures $1 Billion in Notes Offering: More Bitcoin?
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase: Details

    The opening price of CATI demonstrated substantial growth, stabilizing at $0.97.

    Advertisement

    Catizen (CATI) is a cat-themed social entertainment experience on Telegram, blending playful interactions with the power of the TON blockchain. 

    “Our vision is to drive the future of Web3 entertainment, with Catizen at the heart of this vibrant, cat-inspired community”, the token’s whitepaper says. 

    Blockchain data from the TON explorer revealed that 17,665,517.64 CATI tokens were transferred from what appears to be the official CATI address to Bybit for the airdrop distribution.

    Building on Telegram’s vast user base, Catizen is designed to become a hub for Web3 activities, combining a mini-app center with a launchpool and an Open Task platform.

    #Bybit
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:59
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst
    Bitcoin Price PredictionBitcoin News
    article image Mushumir Butt
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:59
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:45
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Bitcoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:40
    Coinbase Premium Negative Again: What Does This Mean?
    Bitcoin NewsCoinbase
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:35
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BlackRock Bitcoin Whitepaper
    Michael SaylorBitcoin
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Kinka On-Chain Gold Launches on Cardano with EMURGO Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD