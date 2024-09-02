Crypto Exchange Bybit Now Offers TRY Pairs

Advertisement

Bybit Türkiye, which is the official partner project of Bybit.com, shared the details of the hotly anticipated release of TRY (Turkish Lira) trading pairs on its spot market.

Bybit users in Türkiye now can trade TRY seamlessly: Details

Starting from Aug. 30, 2024, Bybit's regional partner project Bybit Türkiye starts TRY trading in pairs with the world's most popular cryptos.

With this release, Turkish users are able seamlessly buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) directly with TRY, eliminating the need for conversion steps from USD and EUR accounts, cards and fiat on-ramps.

Building upon the recent rebranding, this launch underscores Bybit Türkiye’s commitment to providing a user-friendly and localized experience for the Turkish crypto community.

On Aug. 30, 2024, Bybit Türkiye enabled its users with access to three trading pairs. The USDT/TRY pair went live at 8:00 a.m. UTC and the BTC/TRY pair was activated at 8:30 a.m., while ETH/TRY has been up and running since 9:00 a.m. (UTC).

The major announcement for Turkish community comes only few days following the grand opening of a Bybit office in Amsterdam.

Launched in partnership with SATOS, the Amsterdam office opened its doors on Aug. 22, 2024.

Bybit ecosystem bets big on new generations of crypto users in Türkiye

These new pairs simplify the process of acquiring leading cryptocurrencies with TRY, enabling users to invest and trade more efficiently.

Kutluhan Akçın, Turkey Country Manager at Bybit, explains the paramount importance of this development for his country's place in the global crypto world:

We are thrilled to introduce TRY trading pairs to our valued users in Turkey. This launch reflects our dedication to catering to local needs and providing a convenient platform for Turkish users to participate in the crypto market.

Bybit Türkiye’s commitment to the Turkish market extends beyond just new trading pairs. The platform remains dedicated to fostering a vibrant local community through ongoing localization efforts and catering to specific user needs.