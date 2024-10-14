Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Clear Zero If This Trend Continues

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu might rally more if its volume remains high
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Clear Zero If This Trend Continues
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Given the broader crypto market rebound, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen some metrics display very bullish sentiment. In the last 24 hours, SHIB trading volume has surged by approximately 64.29% and currently sits at $371.97 million.

    Advertisement

    SHIB could head toward $0.0001

    Most traders consider trading volume the most vital metric for valuing a particular coin. 

    A spike in trading volume usually indicates that traders’ interest in the asset is growing. Rising prices accompanied by increasing volume suggest strong buyer confidence. This is the case with SHIB, especially after the token registered a 5.74% increase in price in the past 24 hours.

    Related
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) 200% Pump Possible? Price History Says Yes, But There's a Catch
    Mon, 10/14/2024 - 10:46
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) 200% Pump Possible? Price History Says Yes, But There's a Catch
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Shiba Inu may eventually lose at least one of its zeros if this trend continues. This means that the SHIB crypto could trade at $0.0001. Some analysts are already eyeing the possibility of up to a three-digit price gain for the token. 

    Based on the token's price history presented by CryptoRank, the historical return for the crypto market's second-largest asset in the meme coin sector in October is 213.2%.

    The meme coin has made such a notable surge in the past. In October 2021, the SHIB price recorded a single-month surge of 833.6%. Therefore, the SHIB community is anticipating a recurrence of that massive price gain.

    Shytoshi Kusama address claims of billion-dollar SHIB wallets 

    In other Shiba Inu-related news, the protocol's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, recently addressed claims circulating within the community about individuals allegedly owning billion-dollar SHIB wallets. He asked interested parties to confirm the veracity of such claims before blindly believing them and also offered a simple method to verify them.

    Related
    430 Trillion SHIB Price Cluster: What Will Shiba Inu Bulls Do?
    Sun, 10/13/2024 - 15:34
    430 Trillion SHIB Price Cluster: What Will Shiba Inu Bulls Do?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The first step is to ask the supposed owner to choose a number between 1 and 100. The next step is to publicly show the amount and then send the exact number of SHIB tokens from the claimed wallet to another wallet address.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 14, 2024 - 15:56
    Shiba Inu Rival Neiro Gains 4,869% in Astounding Price Rally
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 14, 2024 - 15:50
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for October 14
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FILLiquid Launches FIG Staking to Introduce Revenue Sharing for Its FIL Borrowing Platform
    Potech Launches Unparalleled AI Risk Assessment Service in the Middle East at GITEX 2024
    UXLINK Unveils Ambitious Roadmap to Serve 1 Billion Users Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Clear Zero If This Trend Continues
    Shiba Inu Rival Neiro Gains 4,869% in Astounding Price Rally
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for October 14
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD