Creditcoin Kickstarts $10 Million Ecosystem Program: Details

Advertisement

Creditcoin, a high-performance L1 blockchain for real-world use cases, shared the details of its new $10 million funding program for developers and businesses. Starting today, crypto startups may apply for funding via a special portal.

Creditcoin welcomes startups to its $10 million funding initiative

According to the official statement by its team, layer-1 blockchain Creditcoin kickstarted its community funding initiative. Grants of $25,000-$250,000 grants will be distributed among projects interested in building on Creditcoin.

With an initial funding pool of $10 million, Creditcoin Ecosystem Investment Program (CEIP) will support the most promising projects that expand the real-world applications of Web3 technologies within the Creditcoin network.

Advertisement

The program aims to drive the development of blockchain-powered credit and payment solutions while fostering a thriving, interconnected ecosystem of financial innovation.

Sung Choi at Credit Labs is excited by the potential impact of the new program on the next cohort of Web3 builders and the transition from TradFi to DeFi:

We believe the future of finance lies in decentralized, transparent, and efficient blockchain solutions. Through CEIP, we are providing the necessary capital and strategic support to help innovators build real-world solutions that leverage the power of Creditcoin.

Creditcoin has consistently focused on bridging the gap between blockchain technology and real-world financial solutions. With CEIP, Creditcoin is empowering startups and enterprises that share this vision with the resources they need to drive innovation.

Creditcoin bets big on global adoption of Web3 in banking

CEIP will prioritize investments in projects that enhance decentralized credit and payment solutions by improving financial accessibility and inclusion.

Also, applicants should be leveraging Creditcoin’s blockchain infrastructure for real-world applications to drive broader adoption of Web3 technologies.

Applications for CEIP officially open today, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Interested startups and businesses can submit their applications through a dedicated portal on Creditcoin’s main page.

Through its Universal Smart Contract technology, Creditcoin network enables protocols to interact with data and assets across multiple chains without bridges, making it the ideal infrastructure for complex multi-chain applications.

Its credit-focused foundations allow protocols and users to build verifiable on-chain credit histories, further bridging traditional finance with decentralized systems.