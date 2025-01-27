Advertisement
    Creditcoin Kickstarts $10 Million Ecosystem Program: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Creditcoin, novel layer-1 blockchain focused on RWAs and DePIN, invites all Web3 businesses to join its ecosystem funding initiative
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 14:14
    Creditcoin Kickstarts $10 Million Ecosystem Program: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Creditcoin, a high-performance L1 blockchain for real-world use cases, shared the details of its new $10 million funding program for developers and businesses. Starting today, crypto startups may apply for funding via a special portal.

    Creditcoin welcomes startups to its $10 million funding initiative

    According to the official statement by its team, layer-1 blockchain Creditcoin kickstarted its community funding initiative. Grants of $25,000-$250,000 grants will be distributed among projects interested in building on Creditcoin.

    With an initial funding pool of $10 million, Creditcoin Ecosystem Investment Program (CEIP) will support the most promising projects that expand the real-world applications of Web3 technologies within the Creditcoin network.

    The program aims to drive the development of blockchain-powered credit and payment solutions while fostering a thriving, interconnected ecosystem of financial innovation.

    Sung Choi at Credit Labs is excited by the potential impact of the new program on the next cohort of Web3 builders and the transition from TradFi to DeFi:

    We believe the future of finance lies in decentralized, transparent, and efficient blockchain solutions. Through CEIP, we are providing the necessary capital and strategic support to help innovators build real-world solutions that leverage the power of Creditcoin.

    Creditcoin has consistently focused on bridging the gap between blockchain technology and real-world financial solutions. With CEIP, Creditcoin is empowering startups and enterprises that share this vision with the resources they need to drive innovation.

    Creditcoin bets big on global adoption of Web3 in banking

    CEIP will prioritize investments in projects that enhance decentralized credit and payment solutions by improving financial accessibility and inclusion.

    Also, applicants should be leveraging Creditcoin’s blockchain infrastructure for real-world applications to drive broader adoption of Web3 technologies.

    Applications for CEIP officially open today, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Interested startups and businesses can submit their applications through a dedicated portal on Creditcoin’s main page.

    Through its Universal Smart Contract technology, Creditcoin network enables protocols to interact with data and assets across multiple chains without bridges, making it the ideal infrastructure for complex multi-chain applications.

    Its credit-focused foundations allow protocols and users to build verifiable on-chain credit histories, further bridging traditional finance with decentralized systems.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #RWA
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

