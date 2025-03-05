Advertisement
    COTI Announces Africa Tokenization Council: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 15:39
    Blockchain ecosystem COTI announces Africa Tokenization Council, becomes key tech partner
    Blockchain infrastructure protocol COTI is proud to announce the Africa Tokenization Council, launched alongside strategic partners to drive AI and blockchain adoption across Africa and the Middle East. The new venture is set to bring together African officials with global leaders in blockchain and tokenization to boost Web3 disruption.

    COTI kicks off Africa Tokenization Council: What to know

    COTI, an innovative blockchain ecosystem, announced the launch of the Africa Tokenization Council initiative. It is set to bring core Web3 and AI practices to the segment of real-world asset tokenization in Africa.

    African countries are increasingly making their mark on the global stage, driven by growing tech-savvy populations with a rising interest in digital assets. 

    The Africa Tokenization Council will bring leaders, investors and practitioners together through a series of symposia focused on the partnerships, regulatory pathways, practices and investments required to enable a thriving tokenization ecosystem across the MENA region and broader Africa.

    The Africa Tokenization Council will get underway this year with a series of strategic symposia and roundtables that will create direct pathways between African government blockchain initiatives, global investors and technical experts.

    Tech veteran Dr. Mansour Almalik and investor Alaa Bishara join COTI’s CEO, Shahaf Bar-Geffen, and Chief Ecosystems and Partnerships Officer Joshua Maddox, as members of the Africa Tokenization Council.

    New opportunities for RWA developments in Africa

    Outcomes and findings of Africa Tokenization Council events will be analyzed,  risk-assessed and made available to all key stakeholders with the intent of developing strategic investments, driving forward the practical implementation of blockchain and tokenization initiatives. 

    As one of the core blockchain infrastructure providers, COTI will contribute to driving AI and blockchain at a grassroots level. As COTI uniquely offers compliant “Privacy on Demand,” we have the ability to be inclusive, welcoming and championing participation by other prominent blockchains, including their providers and partners.

    COTI delivers a fast, lightweight and scalable privacy layer for AI and blockchain-driven initiatives. Its advanced privacy technology provides on-chain, permissioned privacy that directly addresses concerns around data privacy and regulatory compliance -  issues that have typically hindered real-world asset (RWA) adoption.

