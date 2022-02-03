Colexion (CLXN), Licensed Celebrity NFT Market, Secures $5 Million from Top VCs

Colexion, which tokenizes the content of Bollywood and Tollywood stars, is going to change the game in licensed NFTs

Colexion, a novel marketplace for non-fungible tokens that addresses the trading of NFTs authorized by top TV, movie and sports stars, shares the details of its recent funding round.

Colexion (CLXN) completes strategic funding with $5 million raised

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Colexion (CLXN), an India-based marketplace for non-fungible tokens, has successfully closed its funding round.

A total of $5,000,000 was raised by a clutch of high-profile venture funds. Polygon, Jump Trading, HyperEdge Capital, C² Ventures, GSR, Oracles Investment Group (OIG), Gains Associate, ZBS Capital, ICO Pantera, Titan Ventures, Good Games Lab and Maven Capital backed Colexion in its fundraising efforts.

Also, the protocol yielded contributions from top-tier angel investors such as lan Howard of Brevan Howard and other blockchain investing veterans.

Following a successful two-phase funding campaign, Colexion (CLXN) is going to release its core native utility asset, CLXN, to mainstream launchpads Redkite, Prostarter, Scaleswap and Firestarter.

First celebrity NFT museum to go live

Shortly after the initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO), CLXN token will be listed on Tier 1 centralized and decentralized exchanges to advance its liquidity ecosystem.

Colexion is focused on bringing licensed NFTs to digital collectible markets. Colexion's NFTs are authorized by Bollywood, Tollywood, TV stars and top athletes.

To promote this idea, Colexion (CLXN) is going to organize its NFT museum. On the upcoming immersive platform, legendary celebrities will depict their life journeys to Web3 enthusiasts.