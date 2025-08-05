Advertisement
    Cold Wallet (CWT) Pre-Sale First Phases Attract Investors of Tron (TRX), Cardano (ADA) Communities

    By Guest Author
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 16:00
    Cold Wallet (CWT) shares details of its initial pre-sale stages
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a mixed week for crypto markets, Tron and Cardano are drawing attention. The latest Tron (TRX) price update shows strength as the coin rises during broader market uncertainty. The Cardano (ADA) price update points to building interest as ADA pushes toward the $1.19 level, supported by solid on-chain trends.

    While TRX and ADA shift with charts and sentiment, Cold Wallet (CWT) is positioning itself as a top trending crypto using a different approach. It focuses on rewarding people through direct cashback and a balanced presale structure.

    Tron (TRX) registers strong gains backed by on-chain demand

    The Tron (TRX) price update highlights a steady rise, with TRX climbing 3.4% in one day and over 22% in a month. Since July 2024, TRX has gained more than 140%, ranking among the top performers in its group. This growth is tied to stablecoin activity on the Tron network, which now holds more USDT than Ethereum.

    Network usage is also growing. In May 2025, Tron handled 273 million transactions. June brought in 28.7 million active addresses and $308 million in fees. These numbers reflect increased interest. But TRX still does not offer usage-based rewards, so most of its activity remains linked to price trends.

    Cardano (ADA) finding steady pattern near resistance

    The Cardano (ADA) price update shows ADA holding near $1.10, with analysts tracking its approach to the $1.19 resistance level. Based on the latest InvestX report, a breakout could signal a path toward $1.40, though a clear confirmation is still needed.

    ADA’s recent action has been calm, and the current chart shows a cautious trend. Price direction depends on whether ADA can break above resistance with strength. So far, momentum is forming slowly, and there are few fresh drivers in the short term.

    ADA continues to rely on broader adoption and long-term network growth. Without built-in incentives or active usage rewards, it remains a slow-moving asset based on holding.

    Cold Wallet (CWT) project offers novel cashback features

    Cold Wallet is turning crypto use into active rewards. Its presale is ongoing with a 150-phase setup that increases the price at each step. Stage 16 now stands at $0.00942.  

    But it’s not just the early price that adds benefits. Every action earns something. That’s the cashback system Cold Wallet brings, which older wallets don’t provide. Users get CWT rewards for paying gas fees, swapping coins, or moving assets. Depending on CWT held, cashback ranges from 10% to 100%, with no need for staking or lockups.

    Even referrals bring returns. Users earn USDT now and get bonus CWT during the presale, turning invites into another way to gain.

    As each stage raises the price, early users see more value. Combined with practical earning tools, Cold Wallet earns attention not from hype but from results. That’s why it now stands out as a top trending crypto in 2025.

    The Tron (TRX) price update highlights strong growth across its network, while the Cardano (ADA) price update shows the coin holding near key resistance levels. Both coins have solid futures, but gains still depend on the market.

    Cold Wallet, on the other hand, builds value through use. The presale is live, with stage 16 at $0.00942. Its system gives cashback in CWT, reward levels based on CWT holding, and USDT for referrals.  

    Cold Wallet’s model isn’t about waiting for price changes. It’s giving users reasons to act now. That’s what makes it a trending crypto in 2025 for those who want both function and gains.

    Explore Cold Wallet Now:

    Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/

    Website: https://coldwallet.com/

    X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp

    Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial

    #Cold Wallet
