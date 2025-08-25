CoinTerminal Allows Retail Customers to Access Pre-TGE Opportunities

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

CoinTerminal, a popular launchpad for initial decentralized exchange offerings (IDOs) — cost-effective and inclusive fundraising campaigns — introduces pre-TGE investing opportunities to retail crypto owners.

With CoinTerminal, retail investors can access crypto tokens earlier than ever before

Launched in early 2025, CoinTerminal is one of the fastest-growing launchpads for IDOs in the blockchain segment. It is designed to allow retail clients — with no formal qualification or investing background — to purchase early-stage tokens before they are listed on centralized exchanges.

Image by CoinTerminal

Pre-TGE investing or buying tokens before their official token generation events on CEXes offers a decent upside for retail investors. While no price action is guaranteed in crypto, especially when it comes to low-cap new coins, the earlier one gets in, the lower the prices they can get.

Created with crypto newcomers in mind, CoinTerminal introduces a user-friendly interface and straightforward procedures for every investor. With CoinTerminal, investors enjoy a perfect signal-to-noise ratio as the platform curates available projects.

With no narrative built around the project yet, pre-TGE requires extensive research. By reviewing the team, analyzing market demand for the project's product or service, evaluating competitors and understanding token utility, potential investors get a complete picture.

On CoinTerminal, all the relevant information about a project is displayed within a single interface, making it easy to make smarter decisions.

This allows everyone to spot red flags, make an appropriately sized investment and create an original thesis to decide on the motivation for joining or skipping this or that IDO.

It is the early backers’ community that helps bootstrap the community and shape the narrative around the project, helping it gain adoption. CoinTerminal users are encouraged to join Discord chats, AMAs and Telegram groups for live updates straight from the team, early founder conversations and exclusive collaboration opportunities.

$5,000 lucky draw running for investors: Who is eligible

To enhance the process of investing in promising early-stage projects, the CoinTerminal team is running a permanent lottery with a chance to win $5,000 in the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) equivalent.

CoinTerminal users become eligible automatically for making a contribution of 250 USDT or more, even if they request a refund. Also, play-to-earn arcade games on CoinTerminal are designed to help users study crypto in a gamified manner.

For all activities on CoinTerminal, retail investors only need to pass “know-your-customer” checks once. That being said, CoinTerminal is the first and only open-access crypto launchpad with no staking, no token gating and an uncapped sales model.

After passing the KYC, users just need to connect their wallets and participate in new IDOs on the market.

For businesses, CoinTerminal unlocks the opportunity to submit an IDO proposal and set up a crowdfunding campaign as soon as possible.

Wrapping up, CoinTerminal brings pre-TGE investing opportunities closer to retail investors from all over the globe.