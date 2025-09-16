Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero, XRP Sees 221% Surge in Fund Inflows, Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record

Advertisement

XRP investment products see $32.5 million weekly inflows

October XRP ETF countdown intensifies.

Massive jump. XRP investment products saw $32.5M in inflows last week.

XRP investment products pulled in $32.5 million last week, more than double the $14.7 million recorded a week earlier, according to CoinShares. That 221% rise makes it one of the standout performers among digital assets, especially as fund inflows across the market picked up again after a quiet start to the month.

Bitcoin products continue to be the most popular crypto-tied investment opportunity, with $2.4 billion in new money, and Ethereum managed to stop losing funds by adding $645 million. Solana also made $198 million.

Relative strength. While XRP inflows are smaller in absolute terms, its growth rate outpaced most major crypto assets.

In the cut, XRP's rise looks smaller in dollar terms, but it has a higher growth rate than other currencies. In September alone, XRP products attracted almost $48 million, taking the total for the year to date to $1.45 billion. The total value of assets under management that are linked to XRP is now $2.94 billion.

Shiba Inu faces reversal after failed breakout

Shiba Inu might actually add a zero.

Failed breakout. SHIB briefly surged above $0.000015 in early September, but quickly lost momentum.

Once again, Shiba Inu has found itself in a precarious position following what seemed to be a bullish breakout. The token experienced a brief surge in value in early September, testing the critical resistance zone around $0.000015.

However, momentum soon stalled, resulting in a dramatic reversal. Because of the rejection, traders are now more worried that SHIB might drop back to its summer lows or, worse, lose another decimal place if bearish pressure picks up speed.

Bearish risk. Traders fear a potential drop back to summer lows.

With the help of rising trading volume, SHIB was able to break out after weeks of consolidation in a tightening wedge pattern. Nevertheless, the rally did not last long. Because of strong selling pressure and the general lack of conviction on the market, the price was unable to hold above the $0.000015 mark.

Bitcoin breaks 15-year record in capital inflows

BTC outpaces 15 years of history.

Massive spike. Bitcoin added $625B to its realized cap in the last 18 months.

Bitcoin has shattered a 15-year record as recent data analysis reveals Bitcoin added more to its realized cap in the last 18 months ($625 billion) than in its first 15 years, when $435 billion were added.

In a recent tweet, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju highlighted a comparison of Bitcoin on-chain capital inflows. Between 2009 and 2024, a 15-year time frame, Bitcoin received capital inflows of $435 billion.

Meanwhile, in the last 18 months or 1.5 years, which spanned from 2024 to 2025, Bitcoin added $625 billion in capital inflows. Bitcoin's realized cap, which values Bitcoin only when it moves, has surpassed $1 trillion, according to the chart.