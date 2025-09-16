Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 23:35
    XRP heads for major breakout
    Advertisement
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With XRP strongly holding above $3 on September 16, the leading altcoin is flashing bullish signals in major on-chain metrics. Data from Coinglass shows that XRP has maintained a steady movement in its open interest over the last day.

    Advertisement

    Amid the broad crypto market rebound, which has seen leading cryptocurrencies post notable daily gains, XRP has also resumed its uptrend, and its open interest has presented a positive outlook for the token’s price.

    While investors have shown optimism regarding XRP’s short-term potential, it appears they may be exercising caution in futures activities, as no notable changes have been recorded in this on-chain metric over the last day.

    HOT Stories
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator
    $187 Billion in Fees: Why Banks Are Fighting the GENIUS Act
    Just In: Binance Close to Major Deal with DOJ

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/16/2025 - 14:24
    XRP to $4? Hidden Key Recovery?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Notably, the data shows that the amount of tokens committed to the XRP futures market has increased by only 0.49% in the last 24 hours, standing at 2.78 billion XRP as of writing.

    It is important to note that open interest measures the volume of futures contracts yet to close on XRP. Currently, investors have left over $8.48 billion worth of XRP futures contracts open, signaling continued confidence in further upside potential.

    Where is XRP headed?

    Although XRP has just recovered from a brief price decline that saw its price lose resistance at $3 and drop as low as $2.70, the modest resurgence in open interest suggests that a bigger move may still be ahead.

    With the first U.S. XRP ETF set to go live this week, investors remain confident that XRP is still on track for the long-anticipated $3.60 breakout.

    With billions of XRP staked in the asset’s futures market, the key on-chain metric suggests that while some investors may be cautious, a majority remain optimistic about a potential price surge.

    Further data showcased by the source shows that Bitget users account for 21.32% of the total open interest, marking the highest share across all supported exchanges. This was followed by Binance and CME, holding 15.39% and 14.85% respectively.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #XRP Price Prediction #Bitget #Binance #CME Group news
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 20:22
    Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 18:52
    $187 Billion in Fees: Why Banks Are Fighting the GENIUS Act
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Ozak AI Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
    Zircuit Launches $495K Grants Program to Accelerate Web3 Super Apps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 23:35
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 20:22
    Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 18:52
    $187 Billion in Fees: Why Banks Are Fighting the GENIUS Act
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all