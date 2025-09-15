Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for September 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 12:47
    Can rate of SHIB remain above $0.000013 until end of week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new week has begun with the fall of the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 5.17% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.000013. However, if a bounce back does not happen, one can expect a drop to the $0.00001260-$0.00001280 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the meme coin is going down after a false breakout of the $0.00001438 level. 

    If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $0.00001273 support shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is within the previous week's bar. As the rate is far from the main levels, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001305 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
