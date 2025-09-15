Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 14:34
    Can decline of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $113,000 zone?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 15
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are in the red zone on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.41% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $114,685. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by an ongoing drop to the $114,000 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, sellers are trying to seize the initiative. 

    If the daily candle closes around the current price or below, there is a high chance to see a test of the $113,000-$114,000 area by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market as the price is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $107,389 and the resistance of $123,236. All in all, consolidation in the area of $113,000-$118,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $114,734 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
