    $194 Million Liquidation Imbalance Hits Crypto Market Ahead of FOMC Meeting

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 11:36
    Massive liquidation imbalance strikes crypto market as $194 million crypto wiped out
    As the FOMC meeting scheduled for this week is drawing closer, the crypto market is, quite habitually, holding its breath in anticipation of whether or not the Federal Reserve will indeed cut interest rates.

    As the wait hangs in the air, a staggering amount of crypto liquidations has been made over the past day.

    $194 million liquidation imbalance strikes

    Analyst @TedPillows published a post on the X social media platform, sharing data about the most recent liquidations on the crypto market. He published a screenshot of a heat map showing red all over the crypto market (meaning short positions liquidated) and summing up the total worth of liquidated long and short positions as a mind-blowing $50,000,000,000.

    “This is just the beginning,” he pointed out, warning that traders should not trust “fake pumps” this week, as he believes that the overall market trend is currently headed downward.

    However, it seems that by the time of publication, this data has changed, or, perhaps, Ted accidentally put in three extra zeros, which turned millions into billions. CoinGlass shows that now $54.57 million is the amount of liquidations made in the past 12 hours. As for the 24-hour time frame, this figure has doubled and now comprises $142.15-$194.68 million worth of longs and $52.52 million worth of shorts.

    The FOMC meeting starts today and ends tomorrow, with the anticipated outcome of interest rates being cut by 25 basis points. However, President Donald Trump recently stated that the Federal Reserve should make a much deeper and bigger cut than planned.

