Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Top Trader Predicts 'Monster Candle' for Ethereum (ETH)

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 16:32
    Ethereum (ETH) trader sees "monster candle" on horizon, and here's why it is possible
    Advertisement
    Top Trader Predicts 'Monster Candle' for Ethereum (ETH)
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum has caught the attention of one of the market’s most widely followed traders, known as Byzantine General, and the prediction is too hard to ignore: a "monster candle" may be just around the corner.

    Advertisement

    That is how a pseudonymous analyst with a strong record in the derivatives space captioned a chart of ETH/USDT futures on Binance, quickly sparking discussion across the crypto community and beyond.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/12/2025 - 15:21
    XRP Price May Rocket 15% in Next 9 Days, Bollinger Bands Signal
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Faces More Competition as Tether Unveils US-Based Stablecoin
    Satoshi-Era Address Suddenly Active Again After 13 Years of Sleep
    Early Uber Investor: Stay Away from Saylor's Strategy as Far Away as Possible
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Massive $3 Test in 24 Hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Destroyed Bears at $0.000013, Bitcoin's (BTC) Key $150,000 Rally Chances

    The comment comes at a time when Ethereum continues to be a major driving force in the decentralized finance sector. With high open interest, funding neutral and price coiling near local highs, ETH might be gearing up for a move that will define the next leg of the market.

    Advertisement

    In this, the analyst is not alone in his opinion, as similar signals have been spotted by other traders who follow derivatives closely.

    Numbers that matter for ETH

    Ethereum is trading at around $4,552, holding strong after a rally that took it from below $3,000 earlier this year. In the same chart, one can notice the $5.08 billion total open interest, indicating that traders are keeping large positions open as volatility decreases.

    Historically, this kind of market behavior has often been a sign that something big is about to happen sooner rather than later.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/12/2025 - 13:54
    Filecoin Makes Major Ethereum-Linked Upgrade, FIL Price Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Funding rates across major exchanges, including Binance, Bybit and OKX, are stable, suggesting the market is balanced.

    This supports the idea of a "monster candle," as sudden shifts often follow balanced positioning. Volumes are steady and liquidations have calmed down too, leaving conditions open for a sharp breakout move.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ethereum News #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 16:25
    Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross With 24% Price Surge: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 16:18
    Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet Looking Like 'Classic Bubble'
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 16:32
    Top Trader Predicts 'Monster Candle' for Ethereum (ETH)
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 16:25
    Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross With 24% Price Surge: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 16:18
    Bitcoin Treasury Firm Metaplanet Looking Like 'Classic Bubble'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all