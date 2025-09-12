Top Trader Predicts 'Monster Candle' for Ethereum (ETH)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum has caught the attention of one of the market’s most widely followed traders, known as Byzantine General, and the prediction is too hard to ignore: a "monster candle" may be just around the corner.

Advertisement

That is how a pseudonymous analyst with a strong record in the derivatives space captioned a chart of ETH/USDT futures on Binance, quickly sparking discussion across the crypto community and beyond.

The comment comes at a time when Ethereum continues to be a major driving force in the decentralized finance sector. With high open interest, funding neutral and price coiling near local highs, ETH might be gearing up for a move that will define the next leg of the market.

Advertisement

I don't really have any TA on this, but $ETH just looks like it's about to print a monster candle. pic.twitter.com/hdmm3S5dWx — Byzantine General (@ByzGeneral) September 12, 2025

In this, the analyst is not alone in his opinion, as similar signals have been spotted by other traders who follow derivatives closely.

Numbers that matter for ETH

Ethereum is trading at around $4,552, holding strong after a rally that took it from below $3,000 earlier this year. In the same chart, one can notice the $5.08 billion total open interest, indicating that traders are keeping large positions open as volatility decreases.

Historically, this kind of market behavior has often been a sign that something big is about to happen sooner rather than later.

Funding rates across major exchanges, including Binance, Bybit and OKX, are stable, suggesting the market is balanced.

This supports the idea of a "monster candle," as sudden shifts often follow balanced positioning. Volumes are steady and liquidations have calmed down too, leaving conditions open for a sharp breakout move.